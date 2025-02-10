All About National Deworming Day 2025: When And Why You Must Deworm?
In India, approximately 241 million children between the ages of 1 and 14 are susceptible to parasitic intestinal worms. These worm infections directly impact a child's nutritional health, leading to malnourishment and related health issues.
National Deworming Day is observed in India every year on February 10 to tackle the widespread issue of parasitic worm infections among children and adolescents. Launched by the Government of India in 2015, this initiative aims to provide free deworming medication to children between 1 and 19 years in schools and Anganwadi centres. The primary goal is to reduce the burden of soil-transmitted helminths (STH), intestinal parasites that affect millions of children, leading to malnutrition, anaemia, stunted growth, and impaired cognitive development.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), parasitic worm infections are a major public health concern, particularly in developing countries, where poor sanitation, unsafe drinking water, and lack of hygiene contribute to the spread of these worms. In India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare estimates that around 241 million children are at risk of worm infections, making regular deworming essential for their overall well-being.
Implementation of national deworming day
On National Deworming Day, deworming tablets are administered through Anganwadi centres and schools across all states and union territories in India. The first round is conducted on February 10, followed by a second round on August 10 each year.
Importance of deworming
Parasitic worms, particularly soil-transmitted helminths (STH), pose significant health risks to children. These infections can lead to malnutrition, anaemia, impaired cognitive development, and stunted growth. The World Health Organisation (WHO) highlights that STH infections can cause internal bleeding leading to iron loss, intestinal inflammation, diarrhoea, and impaired nutrient absorption. Regular deworming helps in removing these parasites, improving digestion, boosting immunity, and enhancing nutrient absorption. Parasitic worms can live in the intestines for years, feeding on nutrients and causing health complications such as the following.
1. Nutrient deficiencies leading to fatigue and weakness
2. Intestinal blockages in severe cases
3. Growth and cognitive impairment in children
4. Increased susceptibility to infections due to a weakened immune system
Who should get deworming done?
While National Deworming Day primarily targets children and adolescents aged 1-19 years, deworming is also beneficial for the following groups.
1. Adults in high-risk environments
Adults working in agriculture, sanitation, and waste management are exposed to soil and contaminated water, increasing their risk of worm infections.
Those living in crowded or unsanitary conditions should also consider deworming.
2. People with digestive issues
Persistent bloating, diarrhoea, constipation, and stomach discomfort may indicate worm infestations, warranting a deworming treatment.
3. Pregnant women (Under Medical Supervision)
WHO recommends deworming for pregnant women after the first trimester in areas with high rates of infection, as worms can cause anaemia and nutrient deficiencies affecting both the mother and baby.
4. Pet owners
Individuals who frequently interact with pets, livestock, or stray animals are more likely to contract parasites and should consider routine deworming.
5. Travellers to high-risk areas
Those visiting rural or tropical regions where hygiene conditions are poor should take preventive deworming upon return.
Impact of deworming on children's health
Benefits of deworming
Regular deworming has been shown to improve nutrient absorption, leading to better health outcomes for children. By eliminating parasitic worms, children can better absorb essential nutrients from their diet, which is critical for their overall well-being. Also, by taking preventive measures such as practicing good hygiene, consuming clean water, and deworming regularly, individuals can protect themselves and their families from the harmful effects of parasitic infections.
Side effects of deworming
The deworming treatment is considered safe for children. There may be some mild side effects like dizziness, nausea, headache, and vomiting, all likely due to the worms being passed through the child's body. These symptoms are usually mild and temporary.
National Deworming Day is a crucial initiative to combat parasitic worm infections among children in India. Regular deworming not only improves individual health but also contributes to the broader goal of enhancing public health outcomes across the nation.
