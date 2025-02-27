Home »  Living Healthy »  Shingles Awareness Week 2025: Here's Everything You Must Know

Shingles Awareness Week 2025: Here's Everything You Must Know

In this article, we discuss the signs, causes of shingles and prevention tips to keep in mind.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Feb 27, 2025 02:33 IST
2-Min Read
By following these preventive measures and staying informed, you can significantly reduce your risk

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a viral infection caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus responsible for chickenpox. It manifests as a painful rash with blisters, usually affecting one side of the body, often in a stripe-like pattern. The condition can lead to complications like postherpetic neuralgia (long-term nerve pain) and eye infections. Shingles Awareness Week 2025 is observed from February 24 to March 2. It is observed annually to educate people about the risks, symptoms, and prevention of shingles, particularly among older adults and those with weakened immune systems. It aims to raise awareness about vaccination, early detection, and treatment options to reduce the impact of the disease. Keep reading as we discuss the signs, causes and prevention tips.

Signs & symptoms



  • Pain, burning, or tingling sensation (often before the rash appears).
  • Red rash that develops a few days after the pain begins.
  • Fluid-filled blisters that eventually break and crust over.
  • Itching and sensitivity in the affected area.
  • Fever and chills in some cases.
  • Fatigue and headache due to viral activation.
  • Sensitivity to light in severe cases.
  • Nerve pain (postherpetic neuralgia) that may persist after the rash heals.


Causes

Shingles occurs due to the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus in the body. Common triggers include:

  • Weakened immunity increases the risk, especially after age 50.
  • Weakened immune system, conditions like HIV, cancer, or long-term steroid use can trigger shingles.
  • High-stress levels can compromise the immune system, leading to viral reactivation.
  • Drugs that suppress immunity, such as chemotherapy or immunosuppressants, can trigger shingles.
  • Lack of sleep and poor diet can weaken immunity, making reactivation more likely.
  • Anyone who has had chickenpox is at risk of developing shingles later in life.

10 Tips to prevent shingles

  1. The shingles vaccine (Shingrix) is the best way to prevent shingles, especially for those over 50 or with weakened immunity.
  2. Practice relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, and deep breathing to lower stress levels.
  3. Maintain a strong immune system, eat a nutrient-rich diet with immune-boosting foods like fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins.
  4. Moderate physical activity helps strengthen immunity and reduce viral reactivation risks.
  5. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night to keep your immune system functioning optimally.
  6. Avoid close contact with infected individuals. Shingles is contagious to those who haven't had chickenpox or the varicella vaccine.
  7. Wash hands frequently and avoid scratching the rash if you develop shingles to prevent spreading.
  8. Excessive alcohol and smoking weaken immunity, making you more susceptible.
  9. Drinking plenty of water helps flush out toxins and supports immune function.
  10. If you experience unexplained nerve pain or tingling, seek medical attention early to prevent complications.

By following these preventive measures and staying informed, you can significantly reduce your risk of shingles and its complications.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

