Shared Psychosis Might Have Led To Burari Deaths: Know All About It
Shared psychosis is being speculated as the reason behind Burari deaths. It is a mental disorder in which a person develops delusions when s/he are involved in a close relationship with another person who is already suffering from a mental disorder and experiences delusions.
Shared psychosis is a mental condition in which the psychotic behavior of a person influences others
On the morning of July 1, 2018 the national capital woke up to a diabolic incident where 11 people belonging to a family were found blindfolded, hung from an iron grill in their home under mysterious circumstances. The tragic incident is being seen as a mass suicide case; however, some are also considering it to be a homicide. Recently, the investigative team is also speculating an angle of shared psychosis. Shared psychotic disorder is a mental health disorder in which people around a delusional person begin to believe in him/her and get influenced by his/her emotional and mental state. Relatives and neighbours of the family claim that the family in question was religious and friendly, but members mostly kept to themselves. The police have retrieved many hand-written notes and journals. These notes suggest that the family may have been involved in occult practices since 2007 when the patriarch of the family died. Lalit Bhatia, his youngest son is believed to have been affected the most by his death. Local residents tell that he often saw his father in his dreams and even claimed to be possessed by his father's spirit. The detailed notes indicate towards the family seeking salvation. According to many psychologists, the information found in those journals indicates toward shared psychosis.
What is shared psychosis?
Shared psychosis is a mental disorder in which a person develops delusions when s/he is involved in a close relationship with another person who is already suffering from a mental disorder and delusions. Most people with a mental disorder have been found to hallucinate. Shared psychosis occurs when these hallucinations are also experienced by people around them because of their close connection. In case this disorder is shared by many people in a same family, it is referred to as "family madness". Family madness as a mental health condition is said to aggravate when individuals are socially or physically isolated.
The delusional person in case of shared psychosis, is called the 'inducer', who tends to influence other people around him/her. It stems out from hostile and neglectful behavior, situations or maybe from a strong emotional trauma. Shared psychosis usually begins where a dominant person is able to create an impact by his/her actions and emotions on the acceptor or the secondary person. This happens when people are extremely close, related by blood or live in each other's vicinity. This all aids in spreading their delusional belief during a psychotic episode in which the dominant is able to impose on the secondary person.
For example, a child is more prone to having shared psychosis when one of the parents is a primary or dominant case. This disorder is very unique and difficult to identify as it is not related to any other mental disorder despite having branched out of one.
Causes of shared psychosis
Shared psychosis may stem out from a variety of reasons. However, stress and isolation are the main reasons as to why it happens. Shared psychosis always occurs in groups. The inducer is followed by other people. The situation is similar to that of a cult - in which the leader is going through a mental health disorder or psychotic behavior - which influences the followers or the people around him/her.
People suffering from shared psychosis are unable to relate to daily life activities and various other factors. They tend to isolate themselves from their surroundings. The condition tends to get spiked because the affected people ignore to seek help or treatment for it.
Treatment of shared psychosis
Shared psychotic disorder is not easy to diagnose until and unless the affected people reach out for help. This disorder can be treated through psychotherapy, only when people who are suffering from this condition are asked to live separately. In extreme cases, the doctor might prescribe sedatives or medication.
