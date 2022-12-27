Home »  Living Healthy »  Nutritionist-Approved Diet Tips To Deal With Winter Blues

Winter blues or sadness, which is called Seasonal Affective Disorder, can last for weeks or months for some and usually ends when the cold season is over
Seasonal Affective Disorder can last for weeks or months

In the winter, the nights get colder and the mornings turn foggy and quiet. For many of us, these changes in the weather have an impact on our mood. Some may not feel like going out and mingling with friends while others can find it difficult to bring a smile on the face. If you too face these issues when the mercury drops, then you might be suffering from winter blues. It is a condition that affects scores of people during this time of the year.

Winter blues or sadness, which is called Seasonal Affective Disorder, can last for weeks or months for some and usually ends when the cold season is over.

The condition can be dealt with self-diagnosis, and by taking certain measures you can easily fix your gloomy mood. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in her latest Instagram Stories, shares some food tips that can help you escape that winter mood.



Drink CCF tea

She suggests sipping a cup of CCF or cumin, coriander, and fennel tea to boost digestion. This can help you deal with the symptoms of winter blues.

Keep the gut healthy

One should also prioritise the health of their gut, especially during winter. According to the nutritionist, our gut has a feel-good hormone called serotonin, nourishing it may light up our mood. Plain yogurt, kombucha, sauerkraut, and kefir are some foods you can eat to improve gut microbiome.

Vitamin D is essential

Soaking up the Sun in winters is not only comforting but can also provide your body with the required Vitamin D. Our body can make this vitamin using cholesterol in the body and by absorbing the sunlight. Mushrooms and egg yolks are great source of Vitamin D and can be included in the diet.

Eat your greens

Fruits and vegetables must be consumed if you want to overcome those winter blues. These are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, fibres, and minerals and can help boost immunity.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases