Nutritionist Shares A Quick Healthy Noodles Recipe To Try At Home
Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra's recipe has Konjac noodles in peanut butter sauce, providing a tasty and healthier alternative to regular noodles.
This easy and nutrient-dense noodles recipe can help fight unhealthy cravings
We all know the struggle of craving junk food – those mouth-watering burgers, crispy fries, noodles and cheesy pizzas. They taste so good because they're packed with sugars, salts and fats that our brains love. But, we also know they're not great for our health, leading to problems like weight gain, diabetes, and many other issues in the long run. It feels like we're always stuck choosing between enjoying our favourite flavours and staying healthy. That's where nutritionist Pooja Malhotra comes to the rescue. In her latest Instagram reel, she shares a recipe for those noodle cravings. But these aren't just any noodles – they're Konjac noodles in peanut butter sauce. The video starts with the nutritionist saying, "Craving noodles but do not want to eat high-carb maida noodles, then stop scrolling."
"Heat some oil in a pan and saute some minced garlic, some onions, bell peppers, add some salt. In the meantime, prepare a slurry using vinegar, soy sauce, chili sauce, peanut butter, a dash of honey and some sesame seeds. Pour the slurry over the vegetables, add some water and let it simmer," she explained.
"Konjac noodles in peanut butter sauce - With a negligible carb content, this dish is loaded with the goodness of prebiotics and phytonutrients. Pair with some proteins for some wholesome deliciousness," read Pooja Malhotra's caption.
Detailing on the recipe of the dish, she added, "Heat some oil in a pan, sautée minced garlic, onions, and lots of bell peppers; add some salt and let it cook for 3-4 min. In the meantime, prepare a slurry using 1 tbsp vinegar, 1 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tsp red chilli sauce, 2 tbsp peanut butter, 1/2 tsp honey and 1 tsp sesame seeds. Pour the slurry over the vegetables, add a little water and let it simmer for 2-3 minutes."
For the final step, she said, "Now assemble your dish by plating some Konjac noodles and the vegetables in peanut butter sauce. Add some boiled eggs as a side, you could also use grilled chicken, tofu or edamame. Finish it off with some roasted peanuts, green onions and a squeeze of lemon juice."
Take a look at her video below:
The next time you crave some noodles, try preparing this quick, easy and a lot healthier dish that lets you enjoy great taste without any guilt.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
