Running: Here's A Weekly Plan For Beginners To Ease Into Running

If the likes of joint pain and back pain have increased lately, then you may start running to reduce them. Running is a great cardio activity that can burn calories, improve stamina and aid weight loss. And while it seems to be a simple exercise to do, beginners may find it difficult to run, let alone jog, for even five minutes at a stretch. In this article, we are going to talk about running tips for beginners. The right posture and placement is important for beginners at running.
Running: Tips for beginners to run
When you start, make sure you are looking at least 10 to 20 metres ahead (neither down nor up) to maintain posture. Also, try to use the entire foot when you land. Start at a pace which is extremely comfortable. Do not rush into speedy running, it will make you very sore and may even cause injury.
Day 1
On your first day of running, do it for 20 minutes. Run one minute and walk one minute. You can also run one minute and walk two minutes if the former is difficult. Your pace must be comfortable enough to be able to talk while running.
Day 2
On the second day, target running for a mile or one and a half kilometres. Run at your own pace. Try to do some stretching exercises before you start. This may help as you may be feeling sore after first day of running.
Day 3
Do not run on the third day. You can opt for cycling or any other exercise of your choice.
Day 4
Follow the same pattern as you did on Day 1. Run for 20 minutes, one minute running and one minute walking. You may find it slightly easier on this day to run in this pattern.
Day 5
On this day too, you need to run for 20 minutes. For the first 10 minutes, run one minute and walk one minute. For the next 10 minutes, try to run at a faster pace for 100 metres, and then rest for one minute. Repeat until you complete the next 10 minutes.
Day 6
Do not run on this day. Choose any other workout routine of your choice.
Day 7
Run for 25 minutes on day 7 of your running. Run for two minutes and one walk for one minute, for all 25 minutes.
According to mindbodygreen, the aforementioned plan has been designed to get you started with running. As you progress and are able to run for longer stretches, reduce the number of walking breaks. You can also run for longer periods of time and distance as you get more comfortable running.
Also, make sure you do not eat anything just before running. A gap of at least an hour is required. You can consult a health expert or nutritionist to decide what you need to eat just before running.
