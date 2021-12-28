Rujuta Diwekars Guide To The Healthiest Meal Plans For Winter
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a guide to help you plan your meals in the winter with all the healthy ingredients; heres a week's plan
Winter foods help you stay warm and healthy
Winter is here and there is no escaping it. The fall in temperature can have a considerable impact on our body functions. It becomes very important to treat ourselves to seasonal fruits and green vegetables to keep us in the pink of health. In addition to that, many would argue that this is also the best time of the year to indulge in sweet delicacies made of gur or til particularly prepared during winters. If you need help to plan your meals, take a look at nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's Instagram post. She shares a chart stating all the food items that you can prepare day-wise to make your mealtimes easy.
Here is Rujuta Diwekar's suggested guide plan for your meals during this winter:
1) Monday – Start the first day of your week on a delicious note with poha. It is a good source of carbohydrates, iron and fibres good for digestion. For lunch, you can have matar rice and paneer. You can eat pithla bhakri with white butter or chicken and rice.
2) Tuesday – Sevaiya upma could be a good breakfast option. Prepare aloo gobi and bajra roti for lunch followed by khichdi or dal and rice accompanied by papad or achar for dinner.
3) Wednesday – You can plan your Wednesday starting with roti and til chutney in the morning. It is important to include til as a part of your diet, especially during the winter season, Rujuta said. Rajma chawal, the famous North-Indian delicacy, goes well for lunch. Make some delectable paneer paratha for dinner.
4) Thursday – For a healthy breakfast option, opt for ratalyacha kees. It's a traditional Maharashtrian recipe cooked with sweet potatoes. This food item has stir-fried grated sweet potatoes. Aloo sabzi with mandua or ragi roti makes for a good lunch option. You can have spinach curry and rice or roti with chauli usal/dal.
5) Friday – Iddada with lasun (garlic) chutney for breakfast. Mooli patta sabji and wheat or makai roti could be for lunch and your dinner menu for the day can have kulthi soup, butter toast or moong dal with rice and ghee.
6) Saturday – Start your weekend with gobi paranthas as the first meal of your day. For lunch, you can cook baigan bharta and relish with roti. For dinner, have some chana chawal.
7) Sunday – Rujuta Diwekar recommends idli podi for weekend breakfast followed by makki roti and makhan with saag. You are allowed to have your cheat meals this day. So, you can eat dosa, pizza or pav bhaji.
However, having said that, Rujuta stated that you can adjust and modify timings and food specialties as per your convenience and region.
Take a look:
She also added a note where she advised people to have winter fruits like sitaphal, guava, ber, strawberries, apples and others in between meals. Stay well hydrated with water and include yourself with sugarcane juice, amla, lemon juice and lassi as part of your weekly routine. Stressing the importance of traditional sweets, she suggested that you can opt for pinnis, pinjiri, besan and methi ladoos. Time them according to your family tradition, she explained. Gajar ka halwa, jhangora kheer and other sweets can be added to weekend lunches, Rujuta added.
