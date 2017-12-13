Rujuta Diwekar's Guide To Healthy Digestion During Wedding Season
Here are some simple steps that will help you have healthy digestion during the grandeur wedding season!
One should be more careful during destination weddings
HIGHLIGHTS
- Weddings can prove to be difficult on your stomach
- These foods will help in healthy digestion during the wedding season
- 1 teaspoon of chyawanprash at bedtime can help in healthy digestion
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar makes it a point to make sure her followers know what to eat at what occasions, seasons, etc. Now, as the wedding season is on, many people are stuck with several queries on how much is too much when it comes to diet-cheating at weddings or how to eat healthy at weddings. No matter how much we try, the tendency to serve our cravings and indulging in binge eating comes naturally amidst the celebratory environment of weddings.
So here are 3 foods that will help in better digestion during the grandeur wedding season, according to Rujuta:
1. A glass of chaach (buttermilk) with hing and kala namak
You should have this right after lunch. While buttermilk is a good source of probiotics and Vitamin B12, the combination of hing and kala namak will help in cutting down bloating, gas and even prevent Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). You must follow this especially if you are attending evening functions and want to flaunt your flat tummy.
2. 1 teaspoon of chyawanprash
Have this at bedtime. This helps in keeping the immune system strong. Chyawanprash is an excellent source of flavonoids and antioxidants that ensures that the skin stays supple and soft, even during the busy schedule of wedding season. You must do this for weddings which last for late in the night and for destination weddings.
3. Methi laddoo made with jaggery, ghee and dry ginger
Preparing this laddoo will prevent stomach cramps and constipation. It promotes intestinal mucosa and even helps in having lustrous hair which can otherwise look frizzy because of poor digestion. You can have this either at breakfast or even as meal around 4-6pm in case you're unable to follow your sleep and workout routine. This helps in blood sugar regulation too!
