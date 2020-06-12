Restless Leg Syndrome: Everything You Need To Know
Restless leg syndrome is a very uncomfortable sensation which usually happens in the evening or at night. It is a disorder that can affect your quality of sleep.
Restless leg syndrome is a kind of sleep disorder
Restless leg syndrome is one of the possible causes of sleeplessness. This is a neurological disorder that causes an uncontrollable urge to move your legs. It is a very uncomfortable sensation which usually happens in the evening or at night. It is also known as Willis-Ekbom disease. It is a sleep disorder that can be severe or mild depending on the symptoms one is experiencing. Moving your legs while experiencing the unpleasant feeling may give you temporary relief. But is left uncontrolled, restless leg syndrome and insomnia can increase the risk of health conditions.
Restless leg syndrome: Everything you need to know
Symptoms of restless leg syndrome
Strong urges to move legs, especially while sleeping or when at rest. You may experience relief after movement.
Lack of sleep due to this syndrome can impact your overall health causing irritability, mood swings, inability to concentrate and cause other health issues.
What causes restless leg syndrome?
The definite cause of restless leg syndrome is not known. But genetics plays a role. Many women also develop this condition during pregnancy. In some cases, an imbalance of the brain chemical dopamine is also the reason.
Risk factors
Certain factors can put you at a higher risk of restless leg syndrome. Some of these factors are-
- Gender- females are at a higher risk
- Age i.e. middle age
- Chronic diseases like peripheral neuropathy, spinal cord conditions or diabetes
- Certain medications
- Kidney failure
- Iron deficiency
Home remedies
This condition cannot be treated with home remedies but a few can help you get relief from symptoms. All these home remedies include practices that can help you ensure better sleep.
Consume a healthy diet- include foods like leafy greens, nuts, dried fruits and fresh fruits
Follow a fixed sleep schedule
Stay stress-free
Regular exercise, yoga and meditation
You should seek medical help if you are experiencing this condition more often. If left uncontrolled, it can severely affect your sleep pattern. Lack of sleep can lead to several chronic diseases.
