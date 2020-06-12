ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Restless Leg Syndrome: Everything You Need To Know

Restless Leg Syndrome: Everything You Need To Know

Restless leg syndrome is a very uncomfortable sensation which usually happens in the evening or at night. It is a disorder that can affect your quality of sleep.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jun 12, 2020 08:35 IST
2-Min Read
Restless Leg Syndrome: Everything You Need To Know

Restless leg syndrome is a kind of sleep disorder

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Restless leg syndrome is also known as Willis-Ekbom disease
  2. This syndrome causes a strong urges to move legs
  3. It can cause sleeplessness

Restless leg syndrome is one of the possible causes of sleeplessness. This is a neurological disorder that causes an uncontrollable urge to move your legs. It is a very uncomfortable sensation which usually happens in the evening or at night. It is also known as Willis-Ekbom disease. It is a sleep disorder that can be severe or mild depending on the symptoms one is experiencing. Moving your legs while experiencing the unpleasant feeling may give you temporary relief. But is left uncontrolled, restless leg syndrome and insomnia can increase the risk of health conditions.

Restless leg syndrome: Everything you need to know


RELATED STORIES
related

Best Foods And Drinks That Can Help You Sleep Well

Inadequate sleep can put you at a higher risk of several diseases. A healthy diet can help you fight sleeplessness naturally. Here are some foods and drinks you must add to your diet for a good night's sleep.

related

Want To Fix Your Sleep Schedule? Here Are Some Effective Ways You Must Try

Improper sleep is linked with increased risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, anxiety and much more. Many face a disturbed sleep cycle and experience an inability to fall asleep a night. Here are some effective tips you can follow.

Symptoms of restless leg syndrome

Strong urges to move legs, especially while sleeping or when at rest. You may experience relief after movement.

Lack of sleep due to this syndrome can impact your overall health causing irritability, mood swings, inability to concentrate and cause other health issues.

What causes restless leg syndrome?

The definite cause of restless leg syndrome is not known. But genetics plays a role. Many women also develop this condition during pregnancy. In some cases, an imbalance of the brain chemical dopamine is also the reason.

Risk factors

Certain factors can put you at a higher risk of restless leg syndrome. Some of these factors are-

  1. Gender- females are at a higher risk
  2. Age i.e. middle age
  3. Chronic diseases like peripheral neuropathy, spinal cord conditions or diabetes
  4. Certain medications
  5. Kidney failure
  6. Iron deficiency
d48a7qr8

Restless leg syndrome needs medical attention as it can affect your sleep cycle
Photo Credit: iStock

Home remedies

This condition cannot be treated with home remedies but a few can help you get relief from symptoms. All these home remedies include practices that can help you ensure better sleep.

Consume a healthy diet- include foods like leafy greens, nuts, dried fruits and fresh fruits

Follow a fixed sleep schedule

Stay stress-free

Regular exercise, yoga and meditation

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

You should seek medical help if you are experiencing this condition more often. If left uncontrolled, it can severely affect your sleep pattern. Lack of sleep can lead to several chronic diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Body Mass Index (BMI): Know your ideal body weight
How To Recognise A Stroke
Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity
Asthma - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Methods
All You Need To Know About Kidney Stones
Is It Safe To Have Mangoes If You Have Diabetes?
What Is Dehydration? Know How To Deal With It
Insomnia: A Sleep Disorder You Must Not Ignore
Health Benefits Of Turmeric
Understanding Migraine: Know Everything Here

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Try These Quick Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dull, Dry And Lifeless Hair
Hair Care Tips: Try These Quick Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dull, Dry And Lifeless Hair

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases