Here's Why Men Need Skincare
Though men's skincare isn't talked about much, it's an important topic.
Skin requires proper nourishment and care, for both men and women
We love discussing skin care tips but its often seen that all skincare related discussions revolve around women. Does that mean that women need skincare men don't? Nothing could be more farther from the truth. All of us need to take care of our skin. Skin requires proper nourishment and care. And, this fact doesn't change based on one's gender. However, the general opinion questions the role of skincare by men. So, do men need skincare?
Of course, men need skincare. And, Shaheen Bhatt agrees. She shares some pointers on this topic on Instagram.
The post answers the question, "Absolutely. Skincare is a part of personal care. Like women, men's skin also has pores, texture, fine lines, and more. Hence, they're prone to having similar skin concerns as their female counterparts."
The post adds, "The bottom line: Skincare is for everyone who loves their skin." We totally agree.
Now, here are some reasons why men also need skincare:
1. To curb acne. In fact, men are more prone to acne than women. So they must take care of their skin to prevent acne
2. To prevent oil secretion while keeping the skin's pH in check. Most often, excess oil secretion from the skin causes several skin problems.
3. To protect the skin from the signs of ageing. Signs of ageing can affect anyone, a man as well as a woman.
4. To prevent damage caused by harmful UV rays. As the summers get hotter, the sun can affect our skin in adverse ways. So it's important for men to take care that their skin doesn't get rashes and irritated patches due to UV ray exposure.
Here's the post:
Now, we know why it's important for men and women to take care of their skin.
