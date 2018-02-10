Real Weight Vs Water Weight: How To Differentiate
Here's a list of ways to help you figure out if it is water weight or fat weight on your body.
Here's how you can differentiate between water weight and fat weight
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fat weight takes a number of weeks to show on your weighting scale
- Water weight shows in just a few weeks or days
- Water weight takes place due to lack of protein in your dietary intake
For any person who wishes to lose weight, seeing an extra pound on the weighing scale is quite depressing. Despite cutting down on daily calorie intake the weight machine shows an extra pound. And it gets worse when the numbers go up during the day. But have you ever tried to figure why this happens? Guess what, you just checked into the right place to find an answer! In simple terms, the fluctuations in weight which take place during the day are due to water weight.
If you are wondering how to figure out that this weight around you is water weight or fat weight, we will a list of four simple ways to figure it out yourself. Firstly, let's try to figure out what fat weight is.
Fat weight takes a number of weeks to show on your weighting scale. When your calorie intake is more than the number of calories you burn, you gain weight. Unhealthy foods like chips, chocolates, sodas, cakes and other fast foods are nothing but empty calories which simply pile on your body and increase your weight.
Water weight, on the other hand, shows in just a few weeks or days. If your body weight increases by half a kilogram or one kilogram in one day, it is due to water weight. Your body could be retaining water due to a number of reasons. It could be anything, from weather to lack of protein in your dietary intake.
So now that you know what both are, here's a list of ways to help you figure out if it is water weight or fat weight on your body.
1. Measure your body weight and compare it with how much you weighed the previous day. If it shows that you have gained over 450 grams, it means you have gained water weight. A person's weight can fluctuate from 500 grams to 1 kilogram in a day due to fluctuation of liquids in the body.
2. Keep track of your body fat and then compared it later with your body fat after one month. If the fat has increase, then it means you have gained fat weight. But if the fat is the same or has decreased, means you have gained water weight.
3. If you feel yours hands, legs and feet a bit puffy, you can try this to figure if it is water weight or fat weight. Try to press your finger against your legs or hands and if an imprint or impression stays on it for more than a few seconds, it is water weight. Ideally it should come back to the original shape then itself.
4. If your feet are swollen due to water weight, they will leave an imprint on your socks when you take them off. Your rings and ornaments will also feel tighter due to water weight.