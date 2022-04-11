Ramzan 2022: Here Are 5 Tips On Healthy Eating
Eating healthy meals during Ramzan is essential. Here Are A Few Tips.
The holy month of Ramzan has begun, and Muslim communities all across the world have begun to observe roza (fast). However, during this time, many people end up eating heavier and richer meals than they normally would, which leaves them feeling lethargic and exhausted. This feeling is commonly associated with eating greasy food on an empty stomach, which can be made even worse if you wash it down with a soft drink. So, to help bring some balance into your eating habits during Ramzan, here are some healthy eating recommendations.
1) It is highly recommended that you incorporate dates in your meal when fasting during Ramadan. The sweet content in dates provides the body a boost of energy. It is safe to eat dates, milk, and tea for iftar if you are experiencing dizziness or headaches as a result of low blood sugar levels. This will also help your tummy to be ready for dinner. Dates are high in iron, antioxidants, and vitamins, as well as being simple to digest.
2) Fasting for long periods of time might leave you dehydrated. So, before you start eating, make sure you drink plenty of water, nutritious juices, and yoghurt. Water makes up 60 to 70 percent of your body, and any drop in its quantity can cause constipation, headaches, dizziness, and fatigue.
3) Have foods high in nutrition for both sehri and iftar. Have fruits, whole grains, and even salads. Salads also keep you fuller for longer.
4) Whenever you break the fast, ensure that your meal includes carbohydrates and proteins. But keep in mind that moderation is vital. Don't be in a rush to eat a large amount of food after staying on an empty stomach for the entire day. Remember one more thing: Though carbohydrates give you a lot of energy, they're bad for your blood sugar levels, especially if you have diabetes. In such cases, brown rice, full-grain bread, and vegetables with a low glycaemic index could be healthier choices than white rice, non-full grain bread, or potatoes.
5) Avoid eating too much fried food, junk food, or heavy dishes, which can harm your digestive system and overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
