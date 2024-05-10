Quitting Dairy? Know The Pros And Cons Of A Lactose-Free Diet
Here let's know the pros and cons of a lactose-free diet.
Many restrict their dairy consumption due to lactose intolerance. While others quit dairy by choice. A lactose-free diet means limited or no consumption of milk-based products. People with lactose intolerance are not able to digest the sugar (lactose) present in milk. If consumed, they experience diarrhea, gas, bloating and other issues. However, going dairy-free has also become a diet trend over the years. Many, without lactose intolerance, also choose to quit dairy for some reasons. Here let's know the pros and cons of a lactose-free diet.
Lactose-free diet: Know benefits and drawbacks
Pros:
1. Prevents acne
Some people may experience excess oil production in the skin after consuming dairy. This can contribute to acne. Therefore, some people may achieve healthier skin by quitting dairy. It can also help reduce inflammation in skin.
2. Weight loss
Lactose is a natural sugar. Quitting dairy might help you shed some weight. It will also reduce the consumption of dairy products with added sugar.
3. Necessity for some
Going dairy-free can help people with lactose intolerance prevent allergic reactions. Therefore, it becomes extremely crucial for such individuals to quit dairy.
Cons:
1. Not sustainable
Avoiding dairy can be difficult. Lactose is present in several ingredients and food items. It can be quite challenging initially to avoid milk and milk products.
2. May require supplements
Milk and milk products are rich in several essential nutrients other than calcium and protein. You might require supplements to fill the nutritional gap.
3. This may lead to deficiencies
Nutrients present in milk and milk products should be a part of your well-balanced diet. If not well-planned, going dairy-free can trigger nutritional deficiencies.
It is often recommended that it might not be the healthiest choice to go lactose-free unless you are lactose intolerant or following a vegan diet. Milk and milk products are a major food group. With limited health benefits, going lactose-free might not be the healthiest choice.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
