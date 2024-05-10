Home »  Living Healthy »  Quitting Dairy? Know The Pros And Cons Of A Lactose-Free Diet

Quitting Dairy? Know The Pros And Cons Of A Lactose-Free Diet

Here let's know the pros and cons of a lactose-free diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 10, 2024 06:39 IST
2-Min Read
Quitting Dairy? Know The Pros And Cons Of A Lactose-Free Diet

People with lactose intolerance are not able to digest the sugar (lactose) present in milk

Many restrict their dairy consumption due to lactose intolerance. While others quit dairy by choice. A lactose-free diet means limited or no consumption of milk-based products. People with lactose intolerance are not able to digest the sugar (lactose) present in milk. If consumed, they experience diarrhea, gas, bloating and other issues. However, going dairy-free has also become a diet trend over the years. Many, without lactose intolerance, also choose to quit dairy for some reasons. Here let's know the pros and cons of a lactose-free diet.

Lactose-free diet: Know benefits and drawbacks

Pros:



1. Prevents acne

Some people may experience excess oil production in the skin after consuming dairy. This can contribute to acne. Therefore, some people may achieve healthier skin by quitting dairy. It can also help reduce inflammation in skin.



2. Weight loss

Lactose is a natural sugar. Quitting dairy might help you shed some weight. It will also reduce the consumption of dairy products with added sugar.

3. Necessity for some

Going dairy-free can help people with lactose intolerance prevent allergic reactions. Therefore, it becomes extremely crucial for such individuals to quit dairy.

Cons:

1. Not sustainable

Avoiding dairy can be difficult. Lactose is present in several ingredients and food items. It can be quite challenging initially to avoid milk and milk products.

2. May require supplements

Milk and milk products are rich in several essential nutrients other than calcium and protein. You might require supplements to fill the nutritional gap.

3. This may lead to deficiencies

Nutrients present in milk and milk products should be a part of your well-balanced diet. If not well-planned, going dairy-free can trigger nutritional deficiencies.

It is often recommended that it might not be the healthiest choice to go lactose-free unless you are lactose intolerant or following a vegan diet. Milk and milk products are a major food group. With limited health benefits, going lactose-free might not be the healthiest choice.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases