Pre-Wedding Diet: 9 Easy-To-Follow Tips For A Bride-To-Be
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee lists some diet tips for all those women who are gearing up to get married soon. Take a look at these.
Drinking enough water throughout the day keeps your skin healthy
The wedding season is in full bloom and we all know at least one person who is getting ready for their big day. As the wedding date comes close, many focus on eating healthy for a glowing skin and healthy body. Well, in the process, while you should not skip meals or starve yourself aimlessly, there are some healthy tips that can be followed. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared a post on Instagram listing health tips for brides-to-be. “Every bride wants to look perfect on her wedding day,” she said.
In the caption, she mentioned, “Understandably so, it's one of the most important events in a woman's life. Precisely why, for some women, the last few months leading up to “the big day” can be most stressful as they work extra hard at this stage, to get in shape and look their best. And this stress makes many to-be brides either overeat or follow fad diets to lose weight.” However, you simply cannot look good and feel great unless your body is properly nourished and gets adequate exercise, nutritionist Anjali explained.
Here are some healthy tips that every bride must follow:
1) Eat smaller meals, more frequently, as this will help deal with low blood sugar caused by stress. Besides, it is a good strategy to manage your weight. Include at least 5-8 servings of fruits and vegetables in your diet.
2) Drink at least two glasses of vegetable juice made from tomatoes, spinach, mint and coriander. These help in detoxifying the body and eliminating body odour.
3) Include at least 40-45 grams of protein in your diet with foods like fish, egg white and dairy products.
4) Ensure that your diet provides you with sufficient calcium.
5) Freshly squeezed orange juice is great for your skin and hair and also provides easy-to-digest condensed nutrients to your body. (Drink this provided you are not overweight)
6) Avoid refined foods made from maida like rumali roti, naan, noodles and others. These make the body retain water, thus making you feel bloated.
7) Increase your water intake to at least 2 to 3 litres a day.
8) If you have acne, follow a low-fat diet with no more than 4-5 teaspoons (per day) in your food.
9) Drink coconut water at least twice a week as it is good for your skin, and digestive system and also works wonders for your hair.
Follow these top diet tips if you are a bride-to-be to feel and look amazing on your special day.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
