Home »  Living Healthy »  Pre-Wedding Diet: 9 Easy-To-Follow Tips For A Bride-To-Be

Pre-Wedding Diet: 9 Easy-To-Follow Tips For A Bride-To-Be

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee lists some diet tips for all those women who are gearing up to get married soon. Take a look at these.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Dec 5, 2022 01:07 IST
4-Min Read
Pre-Wedding Diet: 9 Easy-To-Follow Tips For A Bride-To-Be

Drinking enough water throughout the day keeps your skin healthy

The wedding season is in full bloom and we all know at least one person who is getting ready for their big day. As the wedding date comes close, many focus on eating healthy for a glowing skin and healthy body. Well, in the process, while you should not skip meals or starve yourself aimlessly, there are some healthy tips that can be followed. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared a post on Instagram listing health tips for brides-to-be. “Every bride wants to look perfect on her wedding day,” she said.

In the caption, she mentioned, “Understandably so, it's one of the most important events in a woman's life. Precisely why, for some women, the last few months leading up to “the big day” can be most stressful as they work extra hard at this stage, to get in shape and look their best. And this stress makes many to-be brides either overeat or follow fad diets to lose weight.” However, you simply cannot look good and feel great unless your body is properly nourished and gets adequate exercise, nutritionist Anjali explained.

Here are some healthy tips that every bride must follow:



RELATED STORIES
related

Wedding Season: Here Are Some Healthy Diet Tips For Brides-To-Be This Winter

Continue reading this article as we discuss some of the best and most effective diet tips to help you get ready inside and out.

related

Winter Diet: 6 Vegetables That Are In-Season And Why You Should Add Them To Your Daily Diet

Read on to find out the best vegetables to eat during the winter season and why.

1) Eat smaller meals, more frequently, as this will help deal with low blood sugar caused by stress. Besides, it is a good strategy to manage your weight. Include at least 5-8 servings of fruits and vegetables in your diet.

2) Drink at least two glasses of vegetable juice made from tomatoes, spinach, mint and coriander. These help in detoxifying the body and eliminating body odour.

3) Include at least 40-45 grams of protein in your diet with foods like fish, egg white and dairy products.

4) Ensure that your diet provides you with sufficient calcium.  

5) Freshly squeezed orange juice is great for your skin and hair and also provides easy-to-digest condensed nutrients to your body. (Drink this provided you are not overweight)

6) Avoid refined foods made from maida like rumali roti, naan, noodles and others. These make the body retain water, thus making you feel bloated.

7) Increase your water intake to at least 2 to 3 litres a day.

8) If you have acne, follow a low-fat diet with no more than 4-5 teaspoons (per day) in your food.

9) Drink coconut water at least twice a week as it is good for your skin, and digestive system and also works wonders for your hair.  

Follow these top diet tips if you are a bride-to-be to feel and look amazing on your special day.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY

'Health and Wellness - Save a Life: Episode 34

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Best Strong Legal Stimulants And Energy Pills Like Speed

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases