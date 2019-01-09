ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Linked To Heart Disease, Cancer

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Linked To Heart Disease, Cancer

A longer duration of PTSD was associated with the development of cardiovascular disease, while PTSD following terrorist attacks was associated with a higher cancer prevalence.
  By: ANI  Updated: Jan 9, 2019 06:23 IST
1-Min Read
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Linked To Heart Disease, Cancer

PTSD can increase risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The study appears in the Journal of Neuroscience Research
  2. Longer duration of PTSD was associated with cardiovascular disease
  3. PTSD needs to be dealt with timely and proper treatment

A recent study has linked post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with cardiovascular disease and cancer.

The study appears in the Journal of Neuroscience Research.

In the study of 84 individuals diagnosed with PTSD (39 victims of terrorist attacks and 45 victims of other traumatic events), males were more likely to have circulatory and metabolic complications, whereas females had a higher prevalence of benign and malignant cancers.


RELATED STORIES

Rakesh Roshan Diagnosed With Early Stage Throat Cancer: Know The Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Options

Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with throat cancer. Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a picture with father, revealing that the latter has been diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat.

This Primrose Plant Compound Could Combat Eye Cancer

A compound extracted from the Christmas berry primrose plant could be effective in slowing down the spread of eye cancer, suggests a study.

A longer duration of PTSD was associated with the development of cardiovascular disease, while PTSD following terrorist attacks was associated with a higher cancer prevalence.

"An explanation of why victims of terrorism may have a higher cancer prevalence than victims of other traumatic events, such as accidents, may be the intentional infliction of harm on the victim causing a more dysregulated stress response. A challenge for the future is monitoring the physical health of victims over time and understanding psychological and neurobiological processes producing this effect," said co-author Dr. Andrea Pozza, of the Santa Maria alle Scotte University Hospital, in Italy.

"Longer untreated PTSD was associated with higher prevalence of cardiovascular disease regardless of the event type: this suggests the importance of early intervention for PTSD and also education programs for the general population to make people aware about PTSD early warning signs and how to recognise them," concluded Pozza.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

10 Foods And Drinks To Help Manage Blood Sugar

 

Home Remedies

Rich In Proteins And Other Nutrients This Food Can Be Great For Your Skin As Well!
Rich In Proteins And Other Nutrients This Food Can Be Great For Your Skin As Well!

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Linked To Heart Disease, Cancer

Survey: 53% Of Women In India 'Physically Inactive'; Best Exercises Which Can Help Burn Calories

New Device To Make Glucose Monitoring 'Painless' For Diabetics

Is Your Dog Obese? Beware! It May Reduce It's Lifespan, Finds New Study

This Primrose Plant Compound Could Combat Eye Cancer

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases