Post Covid-19 Bone Health: Nutritionist Reveals Essential Foods To Make Bones Stronger

Post Covid-19 Bone Health: Nutritionist Reveals Essential Foods To Make Bones Stronger

A healthy diet post-covid is essential to support recovery. Nutritionist shares some tips that can help achieve healthy bones.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 11, 2021 11:53 IST
4-Min Read
Post Covid-19 Bone Health: Nutritionist Reveals Essential Foods To Make Bones Stronger

Bone Health: Add enough calcium and vitamin D tot your diet for stronger bones

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Add enough protein and vitamin D to your diet
  2. Do not healthy fats such as omega-3 fatty acids
  3. Sesame seed are also beneficial to your bone health

The internet is currently loaded with information related to Covid-19. You may find ample tips and techniques to battle with the deadly disease. Following a healthy routine after recovering from the coronavirus infection is extremely crucial. Apart from keeping the immunity strong, one must also not ignore the well-being of their bones. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared some useful food ingredients that will help bones stay stronger after recovering from Covid-19. In an Instagram video, she also explained their benefits.

Post Covid-19 Bone Health: Add these foods to diet

1. Ragi


Nmami recommends Ragi to be added to this list. It is one of the best sources of calcium and helps reduce the risk of fracture. Ragi is also good to beat the heat.

2. Rajgira or amaranth

Rajgira or amaranth is also a great source of calcium and phosphorus, opines the nutritionist. She further suggests fatty fish like salmon and tuna as they are rich in vitamin D and healthy fats.

Also read: Bone Health: Take Care Of Vitamin D Deficiency And Other Tips For Strong Bones You Must Follow

3. Sesame seeds

For calcium, zinc and magnesium, Nmami suggests people should consume sesame seeds. Apart from these, nutritious items like nuts, cumin seeds, spinach and drumsticks are also beneficial for bone health, she concluded.

Also read: Morning Rituals: This Is How You Should Start Your Day For A Healthy Gut

In this pandemic, a lot of people have also experienced anxiety. Nmami shared some hacks to ward off this common mental health problem. "Both probiotics and probiotics have been shown to reduce anxiety. It's a good idea to add: nuts, seeds, fish, yogurt, idli, dosa and whole grains in the diet," she said in one of her informative videos on Instagram. She also advises to add fermented food to the diet.

Also read: Anxiety Hack: Keep Your Gut Healthy With These Nutritionist Recommended Foods To Ward Off Anxiety

A while back, Nmami gave her insight on improving gut health. The simple trick is to consume the first litre of water as the day begins by adding a tablespoon of sabja seeds to it.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

