Poor Dental Health May Increase Frailty Risk In Aged Men
Poor dental health is strongly linked to risk of weakness at a later stage in life, especially in men.
If you have been demeaning the important of oral hygiene, this one is for you. Oral hygiene is an important factor in your overall wellness and health; shows a recent study. It says that tooth loss, decay, gum disease and dry mouth are linked to frailty and weakness in the elderly, especially men. The study says that men with poor oral hygiene are more likely to be weaker than the rest. Results indicated that participants would be considered weak if they had issues like exhaustion, slow walking speed, low physical activity, weight loss and weak grip strength.
Medically, frailty refers to becoming weak and an inability to perform basic daily life activities due to declining health. A frail person can be weak with less endurance and can be incapable of performing basic tasks of the day. Frailty increases risk of disability and falls and even death in some cases. The team them viewed the link between frailty and poor oral hygiene in 7735 British men.
They were examined from 1978 to 1980 initially, when they aged 49 to 59 years. Then in 2010-2012, they examined the patients who survived. 1722 people survived and aged 71 to 92. The team examined the height, weight, grip strength and walking speed. They excluded the oral hygiene test. But participants were supposed to answer questions about dental hygiene, including questions about dry mouth conditions.
Results showed that 20% participants did not have teeth, 64% had less than 21 teeth, 54% had gum disease, 29% had 2 symptoms of dry mouth and 34% rated their oral hygiene levels from fair to poor. Researchers pointed out the need for improved oral hygiene to prevent or reduce the chances of frailty later in life.
This research can be found in the American Geriatrics Society journal.
As you age, your health may start declining. Hence it is increasingly important for you to take care of your health, especially your dental health.
Here's a list of tips to help you maintain oral hygiene as you age.
1. Switch to a fluoride toothpaste or practice regular fluoride cleanse.
2. Avoid tobacco in every form. It can increase your risk of oral or throat cancer.
3. Keep yourself hydrated always. Drink more fluids like water and avoid alcohol.
4. Brushing and flossing is not enough. Use antibacterial mouthwash as well to prevent plaque buildup.
With inputs from ANI
