Boost Your Stamina With This Yoga Pose: Heres A Step By Step Guide
Yoga: Malaika Arora also explained how to perform the asana from the comforts of your home.
Warrior Pose 2 can help you stretch the muscles around shoulders, chest, hips, and groins
With long schedules and draining hours at work, it is possible that many of feel a dip in energy levels and stamina. Actress Malaika Arora has the perfect solution for you. The actress has shared a Yoga asana that is simple and easy to perform. The asana, known as Virabhadrasana II, focuses on improving the strength in the shoulders, chest, hips, and groins. In the caption of the post, Malaika wrote, “Let's take on the new week like a warrior with Malaika's Move Of The Week - Virabhadrasana II, also known as the Warrior Pose 2.”
Warrior Pose 2: Know the amazing benefit and steps to perform
Explaining the benefits of the asana, Malaika Arora said, “This pose will stretch the shoulders, chest, hips, and groins. And it helps to increase stamina while boosting confidence.”
Malaika Arora also explained how to perform the asana from the comforts of your home. Here's how you can perform the asana.
- Stand-up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart
- Keep your left foot at a 90-degree angle and with your left toes pointing out, keep your right foot at 45 degrees
- Bring your hands by shoulder level, parallel to the ground
- Bend your left knee and look towards your left hand
- Keep your hip square and the right thigh parallel to the ground. Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release the posture
In a previous post, Malaika had performed another asana to improve flexibility. While demonstrating Parivrtta Utkatasana or the Revolved Chair Pose and said that one would need a chair and a brick to pull off the role.
Sharing the post, Malaika wrote, “This pose helps to increase flexibility and aligns the posture while strengthening the spine and is also very effective in detoxification.”
Follow the steps for this asana:
- Sit straight on the chair with legs hip-distance apart
- Now, keep your feet on the blocks
- Inhale and keep your hands in Namaskar mudra
- Exhale. Twist your body to the left and place your right elbow beside your left knee
- Keep Namaskar mudra in front of your chest
- Hold for 10 to 15 sec and release
- Repeat on the other side
Yoga is beneficial not only for the body but also for the mind. If you are a beginner, ensure that you perform the poses under proper guidance.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.