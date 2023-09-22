Home »  Living Healthy »  PCOS In Adolescents: Know Early Signs And Symptoms And Tips To Manage The Condition

PCOS In Adolescents: Know Early Signs And Symptoms And Tips To Manage The Condition

Managing PCOS in teenagers requires strong support. It not only includes medical care but educational and emotional support.

  By: Dr Seema Sehgal  Updated: Sep 22, 2023 11:50 IST
PCOS affects teenagers as well as adults

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a lifestyle disease and millions of women throughout the world are affected by this complex hormonal disorder. Many cases have appeared in recent years where it was seen that PCOS is impacting teens also even though it's typically linked to adults. These symptoms are sometimes misinterpreted as typical teenage changes in teenagers, making diagnosis difficult. Due to a sedentary lifestyle wherein, there is less to no physical activity, not having a proper meal and sleeping on time is a matter of concern.

It can be detected by several symptoms. Some of these include:

•    Irregular periods 
•    Acne and weight gain (Obesity)
•    Excessive hair growth on the face and body (Hirsutism)



Irregular Periods:

Irregular menstrual cycles are common in teenagers and typically become stable within 3 years of menarche. However, persistent issues may be required for consultation with a gynecologist. Teens with PCOS often experience unpredictable cycles, causing pain and heavy bleeding, which can affect their daily lives. Any adolescent facing irregular periods should seek a gynecologist's help to rule out PCOS.



Acne and Weight gain (Obesity):

The sedentary lifestyle and reduced physical activity in young adults have resulted in many health problems, particularly for those with PCOS who may experience acne and weight gain. Dermatological treatments target acne, while a balanced diet and regular exercise help in weight management. With the help of gynecologists and specialists, one can ensure comprehensive solutions for teenagers with PCOS.

Excessive hair growth on the face and body (Hirsutism):

Hirsutism, or excessive facial and body hair, is another typical PCOS symptom in adolescents. This may cause mental anguish and lower self-esteem. For better mental health of teenagers with PCOS, it is important to address these problems right away. Gynecologists will help by prescribing drugs like hormonal contraceptives or anti-androgens to effectively treat hirsutism.

Adolescents' long-term health can be greatly impacted by early PCOS diagnosis. It enables timely intervention to control symptoms, avoid problems, and enhance overall quality of life. Gynecologists can perform a thorough evaluation, including medical history, physical examination, and laboratory tests, to diagnose PCOS in adolescents. Early diagnosis gives patients and medical professionals the ability to take proactive steps to treat the problem.

Managing PCOS in teenagers requires strong support. It not only includes medical care but educational and emotional support. Teens who have PCOS need to learn about their problem, along with any potential long-term implications and treatment options.

PCOS affects teenagers as well as adults and consulting a gynecologist will help in the early detection of PCOS and support can be provided to them. Timely diagnosis will help in the effective management of symptoms and in the prevention of any long-term complications. Moreover, providing comprehensive support, including educational and emotional assistance, is important for improving the overall well-being of these adolescents. Parents, educators, and healthcare providers must work together to raise awareness about PCOS in adolescents.

(Dr Seema Sehgal, Director - Dept of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

Trending Diseases