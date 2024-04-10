PCOS Friendly Foods That Can Help Manage Symptoms Effectively
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects women during their reproductive ages. According to the World Health Organisation, PCOS is the commonest cause of anovulation and a leading cause of infertility. PCOS contributes to symptoms such as irregular periods, infertility, hair loss, acne, weight gain and more. This condition contributes to major hormone fluctuations that can affect the functioning of a woman's body in more ways than one. There is no cure for PCOS, however, symptoms can be managed effectively with diet and lifestyle changes. Here let's discuss some foods that can help you control PCOS symptoms.
Foods for PCOS
1. Low GI foods
A low GI diet does not cause insulin levels to rise. Foods with high GI scores are more likely to negatively affect your blood sugars than low GI foods. Studies have highlighted that a low GI diet helps with weight loss, decreases total body fat and shrinks waist circumference in those with PCOS. It also helps promote hormonal balance. Whole grains, nuts, legumes, seeds, fruits and vegetables are a few low-GI foods.
2. High protein foods
Proteins also help maintain a healthy weight and improve blood sugar levels. Women with PCOS can consume a protein-rich diet to maintain a healthy weight. Also, choose lean protein sources.
3. High fibre foods
Fibre also keeps you full for longer. It also helps manage blood sugars and promotes gut health. Most whole foods are good sources of fibre. Add fibre-rich foods to your diet for better digestion and a healthy weight.
4. Spices
Several Indian spices help promote hormonal balance. Some of these particularly can also decrease inflammation. Those with PCOS must add cinnamon and turmeric to their diets to manage symptoms effectively.
5. Anti-inflammatory foods
Increased inflammation is also a consequence of PCOS. Therefore, adding foods with anti-inflammatory properties might help. Some of these include berries, fatty fish, leafy greens and more.
A healthy diet with regular physical activity can help manage PCOS symptoms naturally.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
