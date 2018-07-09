Beware! Passive Smoking May Up Snoring Risk In Kids
Research says that, children who are exposed to cigarette smoke in home daily have higher risk of snoring than the unexposed children. Snoring in children may lead them in developing sleep apnoea.
Regular inhalation of cigarette smoke by children may make them prone to snoring
HIGHLIGHTS
- Children are at a 2% higher risk of snoring for every cigarette smoked
- Children born to fathers who smoke are at a 45% higher risk of snoring
- This can increase the risk of sleep apnea in the children
"Some parents may think snoring in kids is benign or even cute. But snoring is often the first step towards developing sleep apnoea and has been linked to high blood pressure, stroke and heart disease," Lucy Popova, a researcher at Georgia State University was quoted as saying to the Daily Mail.
Sleep apnoea is a serious disorder characterized by regular pausing in breathing while sleeping.
Published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, the study examined data from 24 existing studies that included nearly 88,000 children.
The team found that the younger a child is, the more susceptible he or she is to developing the habit of snoring.
"Quitting tobacco use entirely is the best way to preserve your own health and the health of your children," said Sophie Balk from Children's Hospital at Montefiore in New York, US.
However the study was not able to show how smoking was associated with higher risk of developing habitual snoring among children.
