Padma Shri Awardee Dr KK Aggarwal Succumbs To Covid-19; "Made Constant Efforts To Educate The Masses," Says Statement
"Dr KK Aggarwal passed away at 11:30 pm on May 17, 2021 in New Delhi after a lengthy battle with Covid-19," said an official statement on his social media accounts.
- Ex-Chief of IMA, Dr KK Aggarwal succumbed to Covid-19 last night
- Dr KK Aggarwal was on ventilator support since last week
- Dr Aggarwal worked on disseminating Covid-19 related information
Eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal succumbed to Covid-19 last night. "Dr KK Aggarwal passed away at 11:30 pm on May 17, 2021 in New Delhi after a lengthy battle with Covid-19. Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Awardee Dr KK Aggarwal dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness", mentions an official statement by the family on his social media handles.
"He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned. His spirit of spreading positivity in the direst of circumstances must be kept alive in each one of us. Let us remember him for his work and indomitable spirit," his family wrote.
During the ongoing pandemic Dr Aggarwal, ex-chief of Indian Medical Association constantly worked on disseminating Covid-19 related information through videos, infographics and various talks and busted many myths around the deadly disease.
In one of Instagram posts he clarified that nebulisers cannot supply oxygen to the patients. "Use of nebuliser for Covid patients can be harmful as it can transmit the infection to others present in the room. It is a machine that is used to convert medicine into aerosol and will not supply oxygen."
Talking about the after-effects of the covid-19 vaccine, the doctor shared a few posts that explain some of these including low-grade fever, pain in legs and more. "One of the after-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine is fever. It has been observed that most people recover from it within 2-4 days but some may have low grade fever (less than 100.4 F) for more than a week or two. Do not worry, it can be treated with oral drugs. Consult a physician for medical advice," reads his post.
The post further adds that other mild, temporary after-effects of the vaccine can be pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills and diarrhoea.
In one of the most watched Instagram reels, he educates the audience about CT scan score in Covid-19 patients. As per his post, if the score is less than 8/25 you need not worry, whereas those with a score above 18/25 need intensive care. Between 8/25-18/25 requires doctor's consultation.
"It is advisable that everyone becomes a little aware of the medical terms and meanings of test results by now because we all have to be prepared for home treatment to fight this pandemic. Help yourself and others (with the right guidance)," says the captions of the Insta reels.
During his battle with COVID-19, the Instagram page was being managed by HCFI & Medtalks.
