Olive Oil For Hair: Know Simple Ways To Use Olive Oil To Stimulate Hair Growth
Hair Growth: Are you looking for an effective solution to fight hair fall? Olive oil can be your hair ultimate method to stop hair fall. Regular use of olive oil will help you promote hair growth. You can simply mix it with some simple ingredients which will give you better results.
Olive oil for hair growth: You can fight multiple hair problems with olive oil
HIGHLIGHTS
- Olive oil will provide the required nourishment to your hair
- You can prepare a mask of egg and olive oil for hair growth
- Olive can also be mixed with other oils for use
Olive oil is one of the healthiest oils which is used for cooking. Apart from cooking this oil is good for one's hair health. If you are struggling with problems like hair fall, dry hair, frizzy hair or split ends olive oil is the one stop solution you are looking for. Oiling has always been the best way to maintain hair health. You can choose olive oil and say goodbye to all your hair problems. It is loaded with certain properties which can benefit one's hair in many ways. Olive oil will suit almost every hair type. It will especially enhance hair growth. If you have thin hair or an uncontrollable hair fall you can rely on olive oil. It will also promote the length of your hair and provide proper nourishment to your hair. If you are wondering how to use olive oil for hair growth, then here are some methods for you to make the best out of olive oil.
Ways to use olive oil for hair growth
1. Olive oil with egg for hair growth
Eggs are extremely good for your hair. When combined with olive oil it can give you more benefits. It is a perfect way to promote hair growth. You need to mix an egg yolk with olive oil and apply this mixture to your scalp. Massage it properly to your scalp. This will promote hair growth and stimulate hair follicles. You can also apply this mixture to your hair as it will also improve the quality of the hair. Keep this mixture for a while and later wash your hair as usual
2. Coconut oil and olive oil for hair growth
Coconut oil is also beneficial for your hair. You can promote hair growth with a combination of olive oil and coconut oil. Take some olive oil according to your hair length and volume. Now take coconut oil half of its quantity and mix both oils properly. After mixing warm this mixture a little. Make sure that you do not overheat the mixture. Apply this oil to your hair properly from roots to ends. Take some more oil and massage it properly to improve the blood circulation. You can keep this oil overnight and wash your hair the next morning with your regular shampoo.
3. Garlic and olive oil for hair growth
Olive oil can be combined with garlic as well for hair growth. The properties of garlic will give your hair a healthy environment to grow due to its ant-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Its nutrients will also help you control hair fall. To use garlic with olive oil you need blend garlic with olive oil to get a smooth paste. Apply this paste properly to your scalp and apply a little bit to your hair. Leave this paste for around 30 minutes. After 30 minutes wash your hair properly with a shampoo to get rid of the smell. You can repeat this remedy twice a week for hair growth.
Other tips for hair growth
- Never skip oiling as it will nourish your hair and make them strong
- You should avoid using heat on your hair
- Do not overuse hair care products
- Just like your skin your hair also needs proper hydration. So drink plenty of water
- Try to stay stress-free to avoid hair fall
- Eat a healthy and balanced diet for healthy hair
- Always use a conditioner after shampoo to provide strength to your hair
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.