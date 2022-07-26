Nutritionist Suchita Mukerji Explains Why You Must Not Opt For A Sweet Breakfast
According to the nutritionist, savoury breakfast ensures stable energy levels, decreased hunger pangs, and steady insulin levels.
Foods with high sugar should be avoided for breakfast
Breakfast is titled "the most important meal of the day", and for all good reasons. It breaks the overnight fasting period and replenishes your supply of glucose. It also boosts your energy levels and provides the body with other essential nutrients. Have you ever considered sweets for breakfast? Enticing isn't it? But before you sink your teeth into your favourite desserts first thing in the morning, Suchita A Mukerji suggests that it may not be a good idea. Addressing the question in an Instagram post, the health expert explains how glucose, which is the body's main source of energy, gets adversely affected when we consume starchy and sugary foods in the morning.
Suchita A Mukerji says that when one consumes too much glucose – found abundantly in starchy food and sugars – the body releases more insulin to eliminate the excess glucose intake. Therefore instead of being used up as energy, the excess glucose gets stored as fat or glycogen. This further leaves the individual feeling more tired, and hungry, and can even increase the cravings.
You may ask whether we have to eliminate fruits from breakfast? According to Suchita A Mukerji, though fruits contain some amount of glucose, they also have fibre which slows down the increased glucose levels. She suggests eating them at the "end of your breakfast.”
Here's her post:
Are you looking for stable energy levels, decreased hunger pangs, and steady insulin levels? In this case, the nutritionist advises people to opt for a savoury breakfast, which is rich in protein, fibre, and fat. She also mentions some Indian breakfast options which may prove to be a suitable and healthy pick. The list includes Besan Cheela, Moong Cheela, Eggs, Soya Bhurji, Chickpea Chaat, Poha, Ragi Upma, paired with nuts and seeds.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
