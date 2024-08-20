Nutritionist Shares Foods To Eat When You Are Travelling
In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami shares her top 5 pick to eat while travelling.
Try healthy traditional delicacies when travelling to a new place
Traveling is a thrilling activity to engage in but before strapping your adventure boots on, there are several things to consider. It goes without saying that one of the most interesting things about taking a vacation is the opportunity to devour the local cuisine. People go on excursions to introduce their palates to a variety of unusual flavours but can be confused about what local foods will be safe to indulge in. To help you with your dilemma, Nutritionist Nmami has shared her guide to local foods to eat on a holiday. She posted a video on Instagram, in which she can be seen taste-testing some local fruits. In the caption, Nmami detailed her top 5 local foods she chooses to eat on vacation.
5 Foods to try when travelling, according to the nutritionist
1. Fresh, local fruits and vegetables
As per Nmami, it is always good to try out the local produce. She said, “For example, I'm bingeing on strawberries, blueberries, plums here. These fruits are not only refreshing but also full of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. They help keep me hydrated and regular, which is important when you're on the go. And let's not forget about the local vegetables! A colorful salad made with fresh, local greens is a great way to start the day.”
2. Local cheeses
Local cheeses are a fantastic addition to any vacation meal. They're often made with raw milk, which contains beneficial bacteria that can help support gut health, she added.
“Plus, they're a good source of protein and calcium. From creamy brie to sharp cheddar, there's always something new to discover. Just make sure to pair them with some fresh vegetables or crackers for a delicious and satisfying snack,” she continued.
3. Local dishes made with fresh ingredients
Did you know dishes are often the healthiest choice? Not our words. Nmami has made this claim. Reason? “These meals are typically made with fresh, seasonal ingredients that haven't traveled far. This means they're packed with flavor and nutrients,” she said.
4. Fermented foods
One can opt for Yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut and kimchi during their vacation.
5. Local desserts
How much dessert is too much dessert? For Nmami, it is never enough. She has suggested that people must try the local desserts because they are “packed with a lot of healthy ingredients like nuts, dates, yoghurt, honey are really great to try and indulge”.
Watch the full video here:
Do keep the points in mind during your next travel.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
