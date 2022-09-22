Home »  Living Healthy »  Can’t Lose Weight Despite All Efforts? Get These 3 Hormone Levels Checked

Through a video on her Instagram page, the nutritionist explains the three hormones and how they can affect our weight loss.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Sep 22, 2022 04:34 IST
4-Min Read
Weight Loss: Thyroid disorders can affect and slow down weight loss

No matter how much you sweat on the treadmill, getting rid of that extra chubbiness can be challenging at times. Weight loss is all about consistency in terms of eating clean and burning excess calories that lead to the accumulation of fat in your body. However, besides these two key things, there are some other factors that play a crucial role in your weight loss journey.

According to nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, if you are giving your best to shed that extra weight but still not getting results, then certain hormones in your body might be behind this resistance. Through a video on her Instagram page, the nutritionist explains the three hormones and how they can affect our weight loss. “For all of you feeling this way, these are 3 hormones you can test for. Each of these is haywire amongst our clients who struggle with a resistant metabolism,” Rashi writes in the caption.

  • Rashi Chowdhary suggests that if you are struggling to lose weight then you must check the insulin levels in your body. People who are insulin resistant usually have a hard time losing excess weight. It must be noted that one must get the insulin levels tested after 2 hours of eating a meal and fasting.
  • The other hormone that can hamper your weight loss journey is the thyroid. According to the nutritionist, the thyroid hormone regulates metabolism and an imbalance in its level can have an impact on your weight. She suggests that if one is unable to lose weight, then some thyroid tests must be done. The tests include TSH, T3, T4, and Active T3.
  • The nutritionist further shared that one must get the prolactin levels checked to make sure that your hard work to lose weight pays off. If the prolactin levels are high in the body then, according to the nutritionist, even a good diet and active routine may yield no results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

