Feeling Tired? These 5 Foods Can Help Combat Iron Deficiency And Low Haemoglobin

Haemoglobin is a vital protein found in red blood cells. Its main job is to carry oxygen from your lungs to your body's cells, and it also helps remove waste products like carbon dioxide. However, just like how a machine needs fuel and maintenance, our body needs the right foods to boost haemoglobin levels and ensure these protein cells perform their best. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares her expertise on combating low haemoglobin and iron deficiency through dietary changes. According to her, feeling tired or sluggish could be a sign of iron deficiency, which can impact haemoglobin production. In her latest post on Instagram, she recommends five delicious foods we can fuel your body with that are naturally rich in iron.
5 Best foods to boost haemoglobin levels according to the nutritionist
1. Pomegranate and beetroot
Pomegranate seeds are rich in iron, and beetroot has nitrates that turn into iron in your body. The nutritionist recommends eating them together in a smoothie, salad or drink beetroot juice to boost your iron levels. This duo is a tasty way to stay healthy and strong
2. Garden cress seeds
These tiny seeds may be small, but they pack a big punch when it comes to iron and other essential nutrients. Dr Agarwal advises to add a sprinkle of garden cress seeds to your salads, soups, or yogurt for a flavourful boost and an increase in iron intake.
3. Prunes & dates
Sweet treats that are good for you? Yes, please! Prunes and dates are a delicious duo that will satisfy your cravings while boosting your iron levels. Plus, they are packed with fibre, making them a guilt-free snack that will keep you going.
4. Rajma, or kidney beans
They are a staple in many vegetarian diets, and for good reason. These small, red beans are a rich source of iron and protein, making them an excellent addition to a healthy diet. Whether you enjoy them as a curry, spicy chilli or simply boiled and tossed in a fresh salad, Rajma is a versatile and nutritious choice.
5. Sarso & methi leaves (mustard & fenugreek)
Sarso (mustard) and Methi (fenugreek) Leaves are a nutritional powerhouse that deserves attention. These leafy greens are rich in iron, making them an excellent addition to meals for those looking to boost their iron levels. These leaves also add a unique flavour and can be used in a variety of recipes, including curries, dals or sauteed as a side dish.
Lastly, Dr Agarwal recommends, “incorporating a variety of these iron-rich options into your diet is key. For an extra absorption boost, pair your iron-rich meals with a source of Vitamin C, like citrus fruits, amla, guava or bell peppers.”
