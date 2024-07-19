Nutritionist's Top 5 Food Picks For A Supercharged Day
According to Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, starting your day with the right foods can make all the difference in your overall health and wellbeing.
Incorporate these foods to your diet today for an energy boost and better overall health
Just like a car needs fuel to run, our bodies need the right foods to function at their best. So, starting our day with a nutritious meal is the key to unlocking a day filled with energy, focus and productivity. According to Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, starting your day with the right foods can make all the difference in your overall health and well-being. In a recent Instagram post, Nmami reveals her top 5 picks for breakfast foods that will give you a nutritional boost to kickstart your day. “Choose this wholesome Indian ingredients that go beyond the typical toast and cereal! Packed with essential nutrients, these power players will keep you energised and focused throughout the busy hours ahead,” the nutritionist wrote.
5 Foods to start your day with
1. Makhana
Makhana, also known as Fox Nuts, is a nutritious breakfast option that packs a powerful punch. High in protein, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates, this crunchy roasted lotus seed provides sustained energy to keep you fueled and focused throughout the morning. By incorporating Makhana into your breakfast routine, you can avoid the dreaded mid-morning sugar crash and set yourself up for a supercharged day.
2. Nolen Gur
Nolen Gur, or date palm jaggery, is a natural sweetener that is a healthier alternative to refined sugar. Derived from date palm sap, this sweet treat is rich in iron, magnesium and potassium. Unlike refined sugar, Nolen Gur offers a slow and steady release of energy, keeping you going for longer. By incorporating Nolen Gur into your breakfast routine, you can indulge in a sweet treat that's not only delicious but also nutritious.
3. Ghee
Ghee or clarified butter, is a nutritional powerhouse that deserves a spot in your breakfast routine. Despite its name (butter), Ghee is a healthy source of essential fatty acids, which play a crucial role in brain function and overall well-being. These healthy fats support cognitive function and provide a boost to your mental clarity. Ghee also helps in the absorption of vitamins, ensuring that you get the most nutritional value from your breakfast.
4. Walnuts
Walnuts, also known as Akhrot, are a nutritious and brain-boosting food that deserves a spot in your breakfast routine. Their unique brain-like shape is no coincidence, as they are packed with nutrients that support brain function and overall well-being. Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein and fibre, which work together to improve focus, promote cognitive function, and keep you feeling fuller for longer.
5. Amla
Amla or Indian Gooseberry, is a tiny fruit that is rich in Vitamin C. But its benefits don't stop there - Amla also offers a powerful immune system boost, helping to keep you healthy and energised throughout the season. With its impressive nutritional profile and numerous health benefits, Amla is an excellent addition to a healthy and balanced breakfast.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
