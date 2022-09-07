Home »  Living Healthy »  Nutritionist Lovneet Suggests Adding These 5 Practices To Your Morning Routine To Improve Overall Health

Nutrition By Lovneet mentions adding these activities to your morning routine.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Sep 7, 2022 06:03 IST
2-Min Read
Morning meditation improves mood, increases productivity, and reduces stress

In her recent story, Lovneet Batra shares the best way to start your mornings. On her Instagram account Nutrition By Lovneet, she focuses on 5 practices that can help elevate your morning routine and even the rest of your day.

1. Coconut oil pulling


Coconut oil pulling has in recent years gained the attention of many due to its many benefits on our oral health. Coconut oil pulling can help us by killing negative mouth bacteria. It might also aid in reducing bad breath and reducing cavities. It also seems to improve gum health and reduce inflammation. It is simple and cheap to include in your routine how many benefits it provides.

2. Sunbathing


Sunbathing has a confusing reputation. Although prolonged exposure to UV rays can be harmful. A small period of exposure along with sunscreen can be very beneficial. Sunbathing increases sleep quality, and lessens stress. It also keeps our bones strong due to being rich in vitamin D. It aids in maintaining weight loss and also makes our immune system stronger. It might even prevent depression and may prolong your life span.

3. Meditation and relaxation

One of the healthiest ways to start the day is with morning meditation. Morning meditation has been shown to improve mood, increase productivity, and reduce stress and anxiety later in the day. Even just 5 mins of mediation can be helpful.

4. Drawing a to-do list for the day

A to-do list can help you better plan out the day that is ahead of you. Making a to-do list provides motivation, boosts productivity, increases memory, reduces stress, decreases anxiety, and enhances mental well-being. It also gives one a feeling of accomplishment.

5. Having a glass of water first thing in the morning

Having a glass of water first thing in the morning has many benefits. A glass of water helps us as it improves our metabolism, enhances skin radiance by giving a flawless complexion, boosts shine and texture in the hair, reduces ingestion and heartburn, prevents bladder infections, reduces the risk of kidney stones, and improves the immune system.

Follow these simple yet effective practices to elevate your overall mood and health. This morning routine can help you stay focused and energised for the rest of the day.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

