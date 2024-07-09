Sleepless Nights? Expert’s Simple Home Remedy Can Help
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has recently come up with a simple home remedy which is guaranteed to work wonders for us getting ample sleep.
Saffron contains compounds like safranal that have a huge impact on sleep quality
A good night's sleep is an elusive dream; pun intended. Many of us struggle with bad sleep cycles, making it difficult to get adequate rest. This widespread issue affects millions, causing fatigue, lower productivity and a weaker immune system. So, how do we fix that problem? Clinical Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has recently come up with a simple home remedy which is guaranteed to work wonders for us getting ample sleep. In a recent video posted to her Instagram, Ms. Batra says, “If you have trouble falling asleep at night, or you wish to sleep for longer, try this very simple home remedy.”
She recommends, “Take 100ml of water, soak 3-4 black raisins, with 3-4 kesar saffron strands and let it be soaked for about 4-6 hours. Now 1 hour before your bedtime, have the combination together. And you'll see that slowly it will help you improve the quality and duration of your sleep. This is due to an increase in melatonin and serotonin by saffron and black raisins.”
The nutritionist, in her caption, also lists the many benefits of black raisin and saffron.
She says that black raisins are a sleep-promoting food, rich in antioxidants like resveratrol and polyphenols. These compounds help regulate your sleep-wake cycle and boost melatonin production.
Saffron, aka the golden spice, contains compounds like safranal that have a huge impact on sleep quality, as per Ms Batra. Saffron increases your serotonin levels, promotes relaxation, reduces stress and anxiety and helps you drift off into a peaceful sleep.
Watch the video here:
Earlier, the nutritionist shared three common habits to avoid, to get a sound sleep.
- Scrolling through your phone before bed, as the bright screens can disrupt sleep quality.
- Eating heavy meals before sleeping, as large, fatty meals can cause discomfort and indigestion.
- Consuming caffeine and alcohol, which can interrupt sleep patterns and make it difficult to fall asleep.
Keep these things in mind if you want to improve your quantity and quality of sleep.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
