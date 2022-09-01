On A Diet But Not Losing Weight? Here’s What Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Has To Say
As per the nutritionist, a weight loss of 0.2 to 0.9 kilograms a week is the typical ideal recommendation.
A slow and steady approach is key to healthy weight loss
When you are on a diet aimed at shedding those extra kilograms, it can be frustrating to see little to no loss. While losing weight can be a long process, the slow and steady approach is best recommended, as per nutritionist Lovneet Batra. In a video on Instagram, the nutritionist shares that it is not uncommon for people to say that they are not losing weight despite eating smaller quantities. Addressing this, Lovneet states in a note: “It's tempting to buy into promises of fast and amazing weight loss. A slow and steady approach is a bit difficult to keep up. A weight loss of 0.2 to 0.9 kilograms a week is the typical recommendation.”
The nutritionist explains that successful weight loss requires a “long-term commitment to making healthy lifestyle changes” in terms of diet, physical exercise and other habits.
Lovneet adds, “Focus on eating “right” foods in appropriately sized portions is more important than “eating less”. Rather than focusing on calories alone, quality is also key in determining what we should eat and what we should avoid in order to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.”
It is not just the calorific value that is important, Lovneet adds, “Rather than choosing foods based only on caloric value, choose high-quality, healthy foods, and minimising low-quality foods. Eating less amounts of unhealthy foods, severely cutting calories or removing entire food groups cannot be the long-term approach.”
See the post here:
In another post, Lovneet Batra also lists some foods that can aid in weight loss. As per her Instagram post, focussing on feeding one's body healthier foods is always a more efficient weight loss strategy than cutting out entire food groups.
Lovneet Batra says that papayas, lentils, amla, vegetables and coconut water also aid weight loss.
Before you make any significant changes to your diet, always consult an expert.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
