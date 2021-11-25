Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Lists Top PCOD Friendly Food Items. Try Now
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder most common in women of child-bearing age. This condition, during which ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, may affect a woman's ability to have a child. Androgens, commonly called male sex hormones, are usually present in women in small amounts, but those with PCOS have a higher levels of this hormone. A woman can develop this condition if her mother or sister also has it, or if her body produces too much insulin. Health experts say a better way to treat this condition is to eat better and lose weight if you're overweight. Losing even 5-10 percent of overall weight can make a woman feel better and help with her medication.
Clinical nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared some food tips to improve this condition. She says fueling up on well-planned meals and snacks throughout the day may help you avoid overeating due to extreme hunger or low blood sugar. She recommends some PCOS-friendly foods to regulate sugar levels. They are:
1. Amaranth Flour
The gluten-free, protein-rich flour is rich in manganese, which helps regulate sugar levels. Since PCOS may lead to constipation, this flour can help avoid it because it is a good source of dietary fibre and its starch binds water.
2.️ Millet Muesli
Millets have tryptophan, an amino acid, which helps in maintaining healthy body weight by lowering the appetite. It is – again – high in fibre and B-complex vitamins. It also contains complex carbohydrates with a low glycemic index. The glycemic index is a measure of how quickly a food causes our blood sugar levels to rise -- the lower the better.
3.️ Red Rice Chivda
Red poha is rich in magnesium, which is usually lacking in women with PCOS. The mineral is important for glucose, insulin, and blood pressure regulation. This food item is also a good source of other essential minerals like zinc and potassium, and it keeps the cholesterol level under control.
4.️ Coconut Kefir Water
It keeps the gut healthy, balances hormones, normalises the menstrual cycle and improves insulin level.
5.️ Mung Beans
They're high in fibre and protein and help slow the release of sugar into the bloodstream. A good detox agent to treat PCOS related acne, they also reduce heat and inflammation.
So, you now have what it takes to manage or improve your PCOS condition. When you visit the neighbourhood grocery store again, make sure to load up on these items.
