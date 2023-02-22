This Is How Obesity Can Increase The Risk Of Cancer
People who are obese also tend to have higher levels of inflammatory cytokines in their blood, which can cause chronic inflammation and prompt faster division of cells
People with obesity tend to have higher levels of inflammatory cytokines in their blood
Obesity is one of the common health concerns around the world. The condition is characterised by excess accumulation of fat in the body, which can lead to severe health complications such as heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure. Being overweight can be due to multiple reasons including lack of adequate physical activity and large calorie intake. Besides these, gaining too much weight can also hamper your bone health and harm the joints. Many these days are aiming to lose excess body fat to achieve a toned physique, but a chubbier appearance should not be the only reason for worry as obesity can also cause cancer.
According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, obesity can increase the risk of cancer. In her latest Instagram Stories, she shares the several ways obesity can lead to cancer.
- Gaining those extra layers of fat can make your body more resistant to insulin. With this, the nutritionist says, the cells in the body fail to take up glucose effectively, which causes them to divide faster. And, this can result in cancer, which involves the abnormal and uncontrolled growth of cells in the body.
- People who are obese also tend to have higher levels of inflammatory cytokines in their blood, which can cause chronic inflammation and prompt faster division of cells.
- Another way excess body fat can cause cancer is by contributing to oestrogen levels. In postmenopausal women, obesity can increase the risk of ovarian and breast cancer.
Earlier this month, Lovneet Batra shared much-needed tips to boost metabolism. She explained that water therapy is the most effective way to increase metabolism. Citing research, she said that drinking cold water can enhance the metabolism by up to 25% for an hour. This is because water stimulates thermogenesis or heat production in the body, which means that more energy is being spent.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.