What Is Your Gut Health’s Connection To Your Emotions? Nutritionist Explains

Have you thought about the meaning of the expression "butterflies in the stomach"? This sensation is caused by reduced blood flow through the intestines due to stress or excitement. Similarly, if you experience bloating or gas and find yourself using the restroom more frequently than usual, it is essential to assess both your stress levels and the health of your stomach. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains the gut-brain connection in detail. She says, “Did you know that your gut health is connected to your emotions? Today stress and anxiety are on the rise globally and there's a lot of research today which links the gut microbiome to your emotions. This connection is called the gut-brain axis and good gut health is associated with good mental health.”
Anjali Mukerjee further explains that certain probiotics can help reduce the intensity of negative emotions in individuals. They also mitigate abnormal behaviour caused by stress and anxiety. Additionally, probiotics enhance cognitive function and understanding, promoting more positive moods.
Anjali Mukerjee mentions that probiotics aren't the only factor responsible for managing our stress levels but they still play a big role in controlling stress and anxiety. “Of course, we do a lot more things to manage stress and anxiety. Correct the diet, give you a good detox, lots of other things are done, but this is just another piece of information which I wanted to share with you,” she says.
The caption of her post reads, “Your gut may just be the key to a healthier, happier mind! A balanced gut can help reduce stress and anxiety and even improve your mood. By nurturing your gut with the right foods and habits, you can positively impact your mental well-being.”
