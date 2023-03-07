Home »  Living Healthy »  Nutrition: Superfoods That Will Help Boost Your Life Expectancy

Keep reading as we discuss superfoods that might increase your life expectancy.
Incorporating healthy foods to your diet can help boost your life expectancy

The food we consume has the power to either benefit or hurt us. Our dependence on processed foods deprives us of enough nutrition and contributes to diseases like obesity, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes. This is not necessarily the case. We ought to eat things that provide us with energy, lower our risk of sickness, and let us keep a healthy weight. 

We need to nourish our bodies with nutrient-dense foods if we want to live longer and be healthy. Our health and vigour can be recovered with natural plant foods. Continue reading as we share superfoods that may help increase your life expectancy.

Superfoods to eat for longevity:



1. Cruciferous vegetables

These are superfood vegetables with the rare capacity to alter human hormones, stimulate the body's inherent cleansing process, and stop the development of malignant cells. Sulforaphane, a phytochemical found in crucifers, has been discovered to shield blood vessel walls from inflammatory signals, which can cause heart disease. The foods that are highest in nutrients are cruciferous veggies.

2. Nuts

It is clear why nuts are included on every list of superfoods. They're a rich source of nutrients that can help our metabolism and immune systems, control inflammation and gut health, boost brain and heart health, and even have anti-cancer effects. They naturally encourage longevity. They are also extremely versatile and can be added to a variety of recipes.

3. Seeds

Excellent sources of protein and omega-3 are flax, chia, and hemp seeds, which have also been associated with lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. These nutritional powerhouses are simple to include in your diet; simply sprinkle some on your cereal or yoghurt, and whenever you can, add seeds to your salads.

4. Pomegranates

The pomegranate is a special fruit with tiny, crisp, juicy arils that have a delicious blend of sweet and sour flavours. Punicalagin, the most prevalent and distinctive phytochemical of pomegranates, is responsible for more than half of the antioxidant activity of pomegranate juice. The phytochemicals in pomegranates have a number of anti-cancer, heart-protective, and brain-healthy effects.

5. Legumes and beans

Beans maintain a healthy digestive system and also can help prevent colon and other digestive cancers because of their high fibre content. Moreover, they help to keep the heart healthy and are linked to reducing blood pressure. Moreover, beans are a filling source of high protein that can aid in controlling weight and blood sugar. In fact, one study found a correlation between eating beans and having a reduced waist circumference.

6. Tomatoes

Lycopene, vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, and flavanol antioxidants are just a few of the many components that tomatoes have that are good for your health. Particularly lycopene guards against cardiovascular disease, UV-induced skin damage, and prostate cancer. Moreover, good fats aid in the optimal absorption of carotenoids like lycopene.

7. Mushrooms

White and portobello mushrooms are particularly protective against breast cancer due to their aromatase inhibitor content, which is a group of substances that prevent the generation of oestrogen. There is a wide range of health benefits associated with mushrooms. Researchers have discovered anti-inflammatory properties, improved immune cell activity, DNA damage prevention, reduced cancer cell development, and angiogenesis suppression in several species of mushrooms.

Adding these foods to your diet can boost your overall health, lower your risk of chronic diseases and promote longer life as a result. 


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

