Add Enough Amount Of Good Fat To Your Diet: Nutritionist Tells Why

A little bit of fat in our diet helps our body absorb vitamins like A, E, D and K, say the nutritionist.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Jun 6, 2021 05:03 IST
4-Min Read
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Good fat is essential for absorption of several vitamins
  2. Avocados are a source of good fat
  3. Good fats play important role in your diet

All those of us who have been avoiding eating fatty food to shed weight are in for a pleasant surprise. We assure you this is one of those instances when you would be happy to stand corrected. Celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared an Instagram video of a nutritional hack that is sure to change the way we look at fat being a part of a clean diet. In under 30 seconds, she describes why some fat is necessary in order to effectively absorb vitamins that we are consuming from vegetables.

The importance of eating good fat

In the very beginning, Nmami makes it clear that she's not encouraging us to have a lot of fat, but in moderation. Her reason is simple. Fat-soluble vitamins like A, E, D, and K need some quantity of fat for our body to be able to absorb them effectively. Therefore, Nmami recommends we consume some fatty content along with our vitamin-rich veggies.


RELATED STORIES
related

Add These Healthy Fats To Your Diet: Know Benefits You Should Not Miss

Fats should be an essential part of your diet just like other nutrients. But it is vital to choose the right kind of fat in the right quantity. Read here to know healthy fats you should be consuming.

related

Healthy Fats Vs Unhealthy Fats: Here's What You Need To Know

Fats: Just like other nutrients fats should be an essential part of your diet too. Not all fats are unhealthy. While, there are a few which are beneficial for your health in various ways. Read here to know more about choosing healthy and unhealthy fats.

The health benefits of Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, and Vitamin K are plenty and they should be made an integral part of any healthy diet.

So, what kind of fatty food should you eat? In her Instagram Reels, Nmami suggests avocados, seafood, egg yolk, seeds and nuts. When popular dietary notions tell us that to stay away from fat, Nmami's advice to consume an optimum quantity of it comes as a much-needed correction.

Add these healthy fats to your diet and know do not miss the amazing health benefits.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

Home Remedies

Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb
Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

