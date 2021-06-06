Add Enough Amount Of Good Fat To Your Diet: Nutritionist Tells Why
A little bit of fat in our diet helps our body absorb vitamins like A, E, D and K, say the nutritionist.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Good fat is essential for absorption of several vitamins
- Avocados are a source of good fat
- Good fats play important role in your diet
All those of us who have been avoiding eating fatty food to shed weight are in for a pleasant surprise. We assure you this is one of those instances when you would be happy to stand corrected. Celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared an Instagram video of a nutritional hack that is sure to change the way we look at fat being a part of a clean diet. In under 30 seconds, she describes why some fat is necessary in order to effectively absorb vitamins that we are consuming from vegetables.
The importance of eating good fat
In the very beginning, Nmami makes it clear that she's not encouraging us to have a lot of fat, but in moderation. Her reason is simple. Fat-soluble vitamins like A, E, D, and K need some quantity of fat for our body to be able to absorb them effectively. Therefore, Nmami recommends we consume some fatty content along with our vitamin-rich veggies.
The health benefits of Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, and Vitamin K are plenty and they should be made an integral part of any healthy diet.
So, what kind of fatty food should you eat? In her Instagram Reels, Nmami suggests avocados, seafood, egg yolk, seeds and nuts. When popular dietary notions tell us that to stay away from fat, Nmami's advice to consume an optimum quantity of it comes as a much-needed correction.
Add these healthy fats to your diet and know do not miss the amazing health benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.