This Fun Workout Routine By Yasmin Karachiwala Is All That You Need To Keep Fit At Home
The fitness trainer has demonstrated a set of quick and easy exercises you can include in your workout regime.
Weight loss: Maintain a healthy weight at home with regular exercise
HIGHLIGHTS
- Regular exercise is essential to stay fit at home
- You can perform easy, no equipment exercises at home
- Here are two workouts you can try
As we spend yet another year in lockdown with the inability to move around outdoors freely as we once did, working out and exercising seems to be the only way to get the much-needed physical movement. A good exercise routine can be more than just a means to gain body fitness, it also is an effective way to calm our restless minds in this dreary situation. To help you jazz up your routine workout with some fun and effective exercises, celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a video on her Instagram. She demonstrates how to add a few more exercises into your routine, to ensure you have a productive day.
The exercises demonstrated in the video include:
- Crouch to tricep push-ups
- Scissor arms and legs
- Curl around the world
All three exercises are effective for a full-body workout that does not require any equipment. Sharing the video, Yasmin wrote, “Here's how to swing in a quick routine into your workout schedule and crush your day.”
Take a look at the effective routine here:
Yasmin, who has been a fitness mentor and guide to celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, often shares simple and easy workout routines on Instagram.
Earlier, the fitness expert had shared a video demonstrating a quick routine that can get you to sweat and burn calories in 5 minutes. And the best part is, none of Yasmin's workout routines require any kind of gym gear or equipment, making it perfect for a quick workout session at home.
The exercise routine includes:
- Alternate curtsy lunge + kick
- Cross-body mountain climber
- Scissor surfer
- Burpees
- Alternating butt kicks
Yasmin shared the high-energy workout video with the caption, “This might shock you but it takes only 5 mins to break out into a sweat.”
Take a look at the video here:
Since we are at home it is important that we take measures to ensure we stay healthy and fit. A quick home workout along with a balanced and nutritious diet will ensure physical and mental well-being.
