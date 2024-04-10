Home »  Living Healthy »  Navratri Fasting: These Protein-Rich Foods Can Help You Beat Hunger Pangs Effectively

Navratri Fasting: These Protein-Rich Foods Can Help You Beat Hunger Pangs Effectively

Navratri 2024: Here's a list of protein-rich snacks that you can add to your diet while fasting.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Apr 10, 2024 03:59 IST
2-Min Read
Navratri Fasting: These Protein-Rich Foods Can Help You Beat Hunger Pangs Effectively

Protein is an essential macronutrient that can suppress hunger

Navratri is celebrated with much enthusiasm in different parts of the country. Many people observe fast during the 9 days of Navratri. However, you might experience hunger pangs more than usual while fasting. Therefore, you must load your diet with enough filling foods to stay full. Protein is one of the best options to choose from. Protein is an essential macronutrient that can suppress hunger and prevent you from snacking mindlessly. If you are wondering how to consume enough protein while fasting? We've got you covered. Here's a list of protein-rich snacks that you can add to your diet while fasting.

Protein-packed snacks for Navratri

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few protein-rich foods that you can add to your diet. "Don't miss out on these energising foods this Navratri," she mentioned in the caption of the video.



Here's the list:

  • Soaked almonds
  • Homemade paneer (cottage cheese)
  • Amaranth
  • Yogurt
  • Soaked peanuts


These are some easy-to-find snacking options that can munch during the day to beat hunger pangs.

Some other protein-rich foods include:

  • Nuts and seeds
  • Kuttu atta also known as buckwheat flour
  • Milk
  • Singhara atta
  • Samak rice

Some protein-rich foods to try:

1. Protein-rich smoothie:

Combine your favourite fruits with nuts and seeds of your choice. It will also provide you with healthy fats and fibre.

2. Amaranth porridge:

Cook amaranth porridge and top it with paneer cubes, nuts and seeds. It is a filling, protein-rich meal option.

3. Curd with fresh fruits:

Curd is another protein source that can also keep you cool this summer. Chop some fresh seasonal fruits and enjoy with your bowl of curd.

4. Paneer:

Paneer can be consumed as a snack throughout the day. Simply, grab a paneer slice when hungry or roast or grill as per your taste.

Add these protein-rich snacks to your diet and happy fasting!


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

Trending Diseases