Navratri Fasting: These Protein-Rich Foods Can Help You Beat Hunger Pangs Effectively
Navratri 2024: Here's a list of protein-rich snacks that you can add to your diet while fasting.
Protein is an essential macronutrient that can suppress hunger
Navratri is celebrated with much enthusiasm in different parts of the country. Many people observe fast during the 9 days of Navratri. However, you might experience hunger pangs more than usual while fasting. Therefore, you must load your diet with enough filling foods to stay full. Protein is one of the best options to choose from. Protein is an essential macronutrient that can suppress hunger and prevent you from snacking mindlessly. If you are wondering how to consume enough protein while fasting? We've got you covered. Here's a list of protein-rich snacks that you can add to your diet while fasting.
Protein-packed snacks for Navratri
In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few protein-rich foods that you can add to your diet. "Don't miss out on these energising foods this Navratri," she mentioned in the caption of the video.
Here's the list:
- Soaked almonds
- Homemade paneer (cottage cheese)
- Amaranth
- Yogurt
- Soaked peanuts
These are some easy-to-find snacking options that can munch during the day to beat hunger pangs.
Some other protein-rich foods include:
- Nuts and seeds
- Kuttu atta also known as buckwheat flour
- Milk
- Singhara atta
- Samak rice
Some protein-rich foods to try:
1. Protein-rich smoothie:
Combine your favourite fruits with nuts and seeds of your choice. It will also provide you with healthy fats and fibre.
2. Amaranth porridge:
Cook amaranth porridge and top it with paneer cubes, nuts and seeds. It is a filling, protein-rich meal option.
3. Curd with fresh fruits:
Curd is another protein source that can also keep you cool this summer. Chop some fresh seasonal fruits and enjoy with your bowl of curd.
4. Paneer:
Paneer can be consumed as a snack throughout the day. Simply, grab a paneer slice when hungry or roast or grill as per your taste.
Add these protein-rich snacks to your diet and happy fasting!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
