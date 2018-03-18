Navratri 2018: How To Fast Without Feeling Hungry
Navratri 2018: Most people observe fasting during this period and give up on solid food items or have a proper full meal only after sunset.
Happy Navratri 2018: Navratri is the nine-day celebration dedicated to Goddess Durga
HIGHLIGHTS
- Navratri is the nine-day celebration dedicated to Goddess Durga
- Water is the most effective way to fight hunger during the Navratri fast
- Sleep will keep your mind away from hunger pangs
One of the most auspicious festivals of India, Navratri is the nine-day celebration dedicated to Goddess Durga. Most people observe fasting during this period and give up on solid food items or have a proper full meal only after sunset. However, spending such a long period without consuming anything substantial is bound to result in hunger pangs. Occurring when sudden alterations alter our regular consumption pattern, hunger pangs should be dealt off in a planned manner, as ignoring them can create several health issues. Enlisted below are certain ways to help you fight those hunger pangs through ways that will allow you to keep your faith, and your health, intact-
1. Drink a lot of water
Water is the most effective way to fight hunger during the Navratri fast. Water, while simulating a feeling of fullness, also helps to flush out all toxins from the body, making you feel lighter and more energetic. Stick to drinking a lot of fluids like coconut water, milkshakes, smoothies, lemon water and buttermilk. All these drinks will keep you satiated for a long time.
2. Consume fibre-rich foods
Fibre is a natural substance that absorbs water and expands in your digestive tract. This expansion keeps your stomach filled for extended periods of time, allowing you to stay longer without eating. Include fibre-rich foods such as fruits, vegetable yogurt and salad in your festive diet.
3. Keep yourself occupied
When you are observing a fast during Navratri, do not discontinue your regular routine. In fact, when you keep yourself busy with work or other activities you will hardly get time to think about food. Also, indulge in light sports, yoga and meditation.
4. Maintain a healthy sleeping routine
Most people overlook the benefit of sleep to the body and stay awake for long hours. However, when you are observing a fast during Navratri, ensure you give sufficient rest to the body. If you're up late at night, then it is possible that you may give in to midnight food craving. Sleep will keep your mind away from hunger pangs. Many people prefer to take an afternoon nap to stay away from hunger pangs.
5. Stay away from sugar and excessively fried foods
It is better to stay away from food items that are high on sugar and fats during the process of fasting. When you indulge in these food items, you may be tempted to consume more.
Photo Credit: iStock
6. Never fast to lose weight
Fasting to lose weight is extremely harmful for your body. Instead you tend to gain more weight, as soon as you are off the fast. If you want to lose weight, eat small healthy meals throughout the day and exercise. No shortcuts here.
Here is a list of items you need to stock up during Navratri to satiate your hunger pangs:
- Roasted makhana
- Fruit salad
- Milkshakes
- Smoothies
- Nuts
- Fruit lassi (minus sugar or add coconut sugar 1 tsp)
- Samak ka dhokla
- Fresh fruit yogurt
- Pumpkin/ghia/palak soup
A few health tips to follow to make fasting healthier:
1. Do not starve yourself and eat small meals. This will help to maintain blood glucose level.
2. Keep your body well hydrated. Drink a lot of fluids like water, coconut water, lemon water and buttermilk.
3. Include adequate carbohydrate like potatoes, sweet potatoes and sago with good amount of fibrous vegetables such as spinach, bottle guard and pumpkin.
4. Try and adopt healthy snacking options and don't binge on namkeen foods, as they are high on salt and fat content.
5. Use skimmed milk instead of full fat milk.
6. Substitute sugar with jaggery.
7. Curb your sugar cravings by including dates, samak rice kheer, and apple kheer.
8. Amaranth is a good source of protein that is easy to digest, which is good especially for diabetic patients.
9. Samak rice is rich in digestible fiber. The fibre content makes you feel fuller for a longer period of time.
10. Kuttu flour is a good source of carbohydrate that also contains some amount of protein.
11. Eat chapatis instead of puris.
Smoothie recipe to control hunger pangs
Banana/Mango Almond Lassi ( Approx Calories 160-180 kcal)
Ingredients
- Curd :1cup
- Mango/Banana :1
- Almonds : 4-5
- Flaxseed tsp
- Coconut sugar: 1 tsp
Method
- In a mixer, pour curd, flaxseeds, almonds, banana/mango.
- Blend it well until smooth and creamy.
- Transfer into a glass and garnish with chopped almonds before serving.
Over to you
Fasting has powerful effects on your brain function, your mood and your attitude towards food. Fasting aligns the body and mind with nature and stabilises your mental state. Therefore, follow intermittent fasting methods to reap some positive benefits.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.