Myths Vs. Facts. Dispelling Common Misconceptions About IVF
Here are 5 common IVF myths debunked.
IVF has become the talk of the town in recent years due to its ability to give a new life to couples who struggle with infertility. However, despite a high success rate, this fertility treatment is not free of myths; people still dwell with ample myths in their minds. In this article, we've jotted down a list of 5 IVF-related myths along with facts.
1: IVF is the last hope
This treatment does give highly effective results, but it is not the last resort to conceive, IVF enters the field when other infertility treatments fail to treat.
2: Age can be an obstacle
The result may differ depending on the age, but women of various ages, including post-menopausal, can opt for this treatment and achieve pregnancy with their egg or the donor's.
3: The procedure is painful & risky
This is a minimally invasive procedure with a certain level of discomfort, however, chances of getting complications with this treatment are quite rare. It is advisable to consult with a fertility expert to assess your health condition and guide you with a tailored treatment plan.
4: IVF is for women only
Infertility is a shared responsibility, with men contributing to 50% of cases. For men facing issues related to low sperm count, various specialized procedures have been developed to address this concern. These treatments aim to enhance sperm quantity and quality, offering renewed hope to couples striving to overcome infertility challenges and achieve their dream of parenthood.
5: IVF increases the chance of multiple pregnancies
IVF procedures do raise the likelihood of multiple pregnancies, but this risk is now effectively managed. Nowadays, many treatment centers prioritize Single Embryo Transfer (SET) to ensure safer, healthier outcomes. By transferring a single embryo, healthcare providers reduce the chances of multiple pregnancies, maintaining the health and well-being of both mother and baby.
It is crucial for people who are thinking of giving IVF a try to know about these things, so we tried to separate the facts from the myths.
(Dr. Jyoti Bandi, Director, DYU Healthcare)
