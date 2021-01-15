ASK OUR EXPERTS

Morning Rituals: This Is How You Should Start Your Morning As Per A Nutritionist

Morning Rituals: This Is How You Should Start Your Morning As Per A Nutritionist

Morning routine: Do your start your day with a cup of tea or coffee? If yes, then here's something you need to know.
  Written By: Varsha Vats Updated: Jan 15, 2021
4-Min Read
Morning Rituals: This Is How You Should Start Your Morning As Per A Nutritionist

A healthy morning routine gives a perfect start to your day

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Nuts are power packed with essential nutrients
  2. Drink water as first thing in the morning
  3. Do not consume sugar loaded foods for breakfast

You might have heard this a thousand times that you should eat a healthy breakfast. There are a large number of suggestions are offered when asked about starting a day on a healthy note. Many choose ready to eat in the morning as these require no preparation time. But most of these are highly processed and devoid of nutrients. As a part of her Instagram series '21 health swaps for healthy 2021', nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares few healthy options you can start your day with instead of packed foods.

Know what to eat and avoid in morning


As soon as you wake up, you want to grab something to eat. You are more likely to pick some cookies, biscuit or packed snack. "Convenience has taken a hit on your health. Convenience in food industry has ruined our morning routine. Many complain that they cannot do any meal prep in the morning. So, they want something quick and easy to begin the day ad go for a cookie or a biscuit," the nutritionist tells in her Instagram post.

Start your day with nuts and seeds instead of tea or coffee
Photo Credit: iStock

She further adds to her post and explains that having biscuits or tea as first thing in the morning can ruin your health in long run. The hydrogenated fats and high white sugar in the biscuit can ruin your blood sugar levels.

Also read: Oil Pulling Health Benefits: Here's Why You Should Swish And Spit With Coconut/Sesame Oil Every Morning

How to start your day in a healthy way?

"You can always use convenient foods that are ready to eat in their natural form. Fruits, soaked nuts and seeds are some of the options," says Batra.

You can replace these highly processed foods with soaked nuts and seeds. The nutritionist also shared that during the winter season you can eat 7-8 almonds, 2 walnuts and 5 cashews (soaked overnight and peeled) to give you the right power boost as soon as you wake up.

Also read: 6 Tips That Can Help You Develop A Healthy Morning Routine

"You should drink water as first thing in the morning followed by nuts, seeds and fruits. Starting your day with natural, good fats and nutrient-rich nuts and seeds gives you a much powerful and sustainable boost of energy than coffee, biscuit or chai," she writes in her post.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

