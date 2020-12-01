6 Tips That Can Help You Develop A Healthy Morning Routine
For a healthy morning routine, you need to have a healthy breakfast. Eating a balanced breakfast can help in handling your energy through the day, and may boost your focus and mood.
Morning routine: Include exercise in your morning routine
- Drink sufficient water in the morning
- Start your day with meditation
- Do practice gratefulness when you start your day
Life comes at you fast. We all know that life can be stressful, sometimes even overwhelming. You get up, tired as always, and feel your body shift into autopilot mode, walking through the steps of your usual morning routine. Regardless, how much time you have in the morning, it's important to incorporate as many healthy habits as you can into your routine. There is so much more to health than just what and how much we eat and exercise. In fact, the lifestyle component encompasses over 50% of our total health which is definitely a component to pay attention to.
Hence, the first hour of our days set the tone for how energetic we feel, how stressed we are, and how much stuff we get accomplished. Put yourself up for more happy, healthy and productive days by adding these small, positive habits to your morning routine.
Here's how you can develop a healthy morning routine
1. Eat a healthy breakfast: Eating a good breakfast is an essential part of a morning routine. A balanced breakfast can keep that "hanger" away. It hands you energy for the day, and it may boost your focus and mood. So, fill your plate, bowl, or blender with lean protein, fruit or veggies, and whole grains.
2. Drink water: Drinking water in the morning is an extremely beneficial for your body and mind. It fires up your metabolism, rehydrates you, fuels your brain for a productive day, and can even help balance your appetite
3. Try meditation: Start your day with stillness by meditating in the morning. Meditation helps in everything from improving your focus to reducing stress, improving emotional stability, and preventing common health ailments. Performing this peaceful practise for a few minutes a day may help you zap stress.
4. Stay away from gadgets: It's tempting to reach for your smart devices as soon as, or even before, you get out of bed. Don't! Notifications suck you in and start sapping your focus and energy before you even have a chance to wake up. Postpone those activities for at least 20 minutes after you rise.
5. Exercise: Exercise is an excellent morning routine. A simple walk, ten minutes of yoga, or a set of sit-ups or push-ups can get you moving and ready for the day. No one's exercise routine will be the same. Always figure out what works for you and put it in your calendar to keep you accountable.
6. Practise gratefulness: Stress gets all of us down at times. But there's more to look at things in a more positive light. Most of us have things in our lives that are beyond our control, but acknowledging what you're grateful for puts in a good mindset to deal
Well, the way you start your day defines your mood for the rest of it. Better start it right then!
The net result is how you start your day is typically how you end your day. If you're looking for joy, success, drive, happiness and peace of mind, there is no better way to kick that off than starting your day with a well-established morning routine.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
