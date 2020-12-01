ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  6 Tips That Can Help You Develop A Healthy Morning Routine

6 Tips That Can Help You Develop A Healthy Morning Routine

हिंदी में पढ़ें

For a healthy morning routine, you need to have a healthy breakfast. Eating a balanced breakfast can help in handling your energy through the day, and may boost your focus and mood.
  By: Nmami Agarwal  Updated: Dec 1, 2020 11:41 IST
3-Min Read
6 Tips That Can Help You Develop A Healthy Morning Routine

Morning routine: Include exercise in your morning routine

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Drink sufficient water in the morning
  2. Start your day with meditation
  3. Do practice gratefulness when you start your day

Life comes at you fast. We all know that life can be stressful, sometimes even overwhelming. You get up, tired as always, and feel your body shift into autopilot mode, walking through the steps of your usual morning routine. Regardless, how much time you have in the morning, it's important to incorporate as many healthy habits as you can into your routine. There is so much more to health than just what and how much we eat and exercise. In fact, the lifestyle component encompasses over 50% of our total health which is definitely a component to pay attention to.

Hence, the first hour of our days set the tone for how energetic we feel, how stressed we are, and how much stuff we get accomplished. Put yourself up for more happy, healthy and productive days by adding these small, positive habits to your morning routine.

Here's how you can develop a healthy morning routine


RELATED STORIES
related

Weight Loss: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Morning Routine Includes This Sequence Of Yoga- Watch Video

Come what may, it is of prime importance that you start your day on a healthy note. Shilpa Shetty Kundra begins her day with utkatasana or the chair pose, followed by ek pada utkasana or single-legged chair pose. Watch video here.

related

Get A Sparkling Glow On Your Skin With This Simple Morning Ritual: It Will Give A Perfect Kickstart To Your Day!

Morning ritual for glowing skin: This simple routine, shared by Luke on his social media, can be especially helpful for those who feel sleepy in the morning or find it difficult to wake up on time.

1. Eat a healthy breakfast: Eating a good breakfast is an essential part of a morning routine. A balanced breakfast can keep that "hanger" away. It hands you energy for the day, and it may boost your focus and mood. So, fill your plate, bowl, or blender with lean protein, fruit or veggies, and whole grains.

2. Drink water: Drinking water in the morning is an extremely beneficial for your body and mind. It fires up your metabolism, rehydrates you, fuels your brain for a productive day, and can even help balance your appetite

Newsbeep

3. Try meditation: Start your day with stillness by meditating in the morning. Meditation helps in everything from improving your focus to reducing stress, improving emotional stability, and preventing common health ailments. Performing this peaceful practise for a few minutes a day may help you zap stress.

4. Stay away from gadgets: It's tempting to reach for your smart devices as soon as, or even before, you get out of bed. Don't! Notifications suck you in and start sapping your focus and energy before you even have a chance to wake up. Postpone those activities for at least 20 minutes after you rise.

5. Exercise: Exercise is an excellent morning routine. A simple walk, ten minutes of yoga, or a set of sit-ups or push-ups can get you moving and ready for the day. No one's exercise routine will be the same. Always figure out what works for you and put it in your calendar to keep you accountable.

6. Practise gratefulness: Stress gets all of us down at times. But there's more to look at things in a more positive light. Most of us have things in our lives that are beyond our control, but acknowledging what you're grateful for puts in a good mindset to deal

Well, the way you start your day defines your mood for the rest of it. Better start it right then!

Point to note

The net result is how you start your day is typically how you end your day. If you're looking for joy, success, drive, happiness and peace of mind, there is no better way to kick that off than starting your day with a well-established morning routine.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Exercising: Tips For Beginners
Why You Must Have Amla This Winter
Dry Skin In Winter: Try These Quick Fixes
COPD Causes And Symptoms
Diabetes-Friendly Snacks
Blood Sugar Control During Diwali
Tricks To Avoid Festive Weight Gain
Dry Fasting: Know The Benefits And Side Effects
Pregnancy Myths: These Might Surprise You!
Surya Namaskar: A Complete Guide

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Its Lung Cancer Awareness Month: If You're A Non-Smoker, You're At Risk Too

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases