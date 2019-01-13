Misty Morning In The National Capital And Air Quality Regarded As 'Very Poor'
On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the maximum settled at 22.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.
The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.
- At 8.30 a.m., the visibility was at 1,000 metres and humidity was 93%
It was a misty morning in the national capital on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.
The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 392, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.
"The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.
At 8.30 a.m., the visibility was at 1,000 metres and humidity was 93 per cent.
