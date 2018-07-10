Men Beware! Diabetes Can Increase Risk Of Erectile Dysfunction: Here's What You Can Do To Treat It
A study suggests that men suffering from diabetes, may be at a higher risk of erectile dysfunction (ED). Many safer treatment options are available today for treatment of such patients.
Diabetes in men may up the risk of erectile dysfucntion
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diabetes may up erectile dysfunction risk in men
- Type 2 diabetes may make it difficult for men to sustain an erection
- ED has many safer treatment options available today
For the study, published in the journal Current Medicine Research and Practice, the doctors examined 225 diabetic males between age of 18-65 years with Type 2 diabetes and 50 non-diabetic males with the same age group and assessed the severity of ED among male diabetics, based on Sexual Health Inventory for Men (SHIM) questionnaire.
The SHIM questionnaire uses five sexual function components which include erection -- orgasm, desire for sex, intercourse satisfaction and overall satisfaction.
They found that 173 diabetic males (78.7 per cent) had some degree of ED where as prevalence of ED in non-diabetic control group of 50 health individuals was found to be 46 per cent.
One of the interesting findings of our study was that longer the duration of diabetes more was the risk of ED, the researchers said.
The researchers also found that among patients with diabetes duration less than 5 years, 43.6 per cent had ED with only 3.6 per cent having severe ED.
Those with duration between 6-10 years, 83 per cent had ED with 10.9 per cent having severe ED. In patients with diabetes duration more than 10 years, 78.6 per cent has ED with 16.4 per cent having severe ED.
"Despite having erectile dysfunction many safer treatment options are available today for treatment of such patients. Thus patients need to report such symptoms early for effective management," Kakar noted.
