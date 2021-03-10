ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Mediterranean Diet: 5 Healthy Snacks You Can Enjoy Guilt-Free

Mediterranean Diet: 5 Healthy Snacks You Can Enjoy Guilt-Free

A Mediterranean diet include consumption of fruits, vegetables and whole foods. Here are some healthy snacks you can add to your Mediterranean diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 10, 2021 07:21 IST
2-Min Read
Mediterranean Diet: 5 Healthy Snacks You Can Enjoy Guilt-Free

Mediterranean diet can help you boost heart health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Mediterranean diet can help you lose weight
  2. It can also reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes
  3. This diet also focuses on the consumption of olive oil

A Mediterranean diet focuses on the consumption of traditional foods. It allows you to consume more vegetables, fruits and whole foods. The Mediterranean diet eliminates highly processed foods, refined grains, added sugar and trans fat. There are multiple health benefits of following this diet including weight loss. Another notable health benefit of following a Mediterranean diet is better heart health. Not just the main meals, it is also important to choose healthy snacks too for maximum benefits. If you are wondering what to choose and avoid, here are some healthy snacking options you must try.

Healthy snacks for Mediterranean diet


RELATED STORIES
related

Is Mediterranean Diet Beneficial To Your Cognitive Health? Let's Find Out

Mediterranean Diet can offer you multiple health benefits including better heart health, controlled risk of diabetes and much more. Studies have also highlighted that it can help you boost cognitive health. Read here to know more.

related

Olive Oil In Mediterranean Diet May Help You Live Longer

Researchers have found that olive oil in Mediterranean diet may hold the key to improving lifespan and mitigating aging-related diseases.

1. Nuts

Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients. Adding a handful of nuts to your diet can keep you full for longer. Whenever you experience those hunger pangs, you can simply eat a handful of nuts. Nuts are high in calories, so consume these in moderation.

Newsbeep
58p4igog

A handful of nuts can help you beat hunger pangs
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Fruits

Fresh fruits are loaded with essential nutrients. Experts and nutritionists recommend adding the goodness of season fruits to your diet. So, grab a bowl of fresh seasonal fruits daily.

Also read: Olive Oil In Mediterranean Diet May Help You Live Longer

3. Veggie sticks

Vegetables contain fibre and many other vital vitamins and minerals. Fibre helps in weight loss as it suppresses hunger. You can choose some crunchy vegetables and eat these as a snack with homemade hummus.

Also read: Do's And Dont's Of Mediterranean Diet You Must Know

4. Apple slices with almond butter

Apple can help in weight loss, boost heart health and promote better gut health. Combining apples with almond butter will help add several other nutrients to this snack. Almond butter can offer you vitamin E and healthy fats.

Also read: Weight Loss: Vegetarian Diet Vs Mediterranean Diet: Which One Works Better?

5. Yogurt

Yogurt is a probiotic that can boost gut health. Probiotics boost the levels of good bacteria in the gut. You can have a cup of yogurt topped with fresh/dried fruits, nuts and seeds.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein
Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves
Tips To Combat Iron Deficiency
Lifestyle Tips For Boosting Fertility
Tips For Post-Workout Recovery
Reasons Why You Must Have Ghee Daily
Potassium-Rich Foods To Control High BP

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively
5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Safe To Wear A Mask During Exercise, If You're Healthy- New Study Finds

Following A Vegan Diet May Lead To Poorer Bone Health: Study

Study Shows That Mortality Is Associated With Vision Impairment

This Is How Intermittent Fasting Affects Your Fat Tissues

Type 2 Diabetes: Regular Exercise Can Be Effective For Prevention

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases