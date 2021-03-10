Mediterranean Diet: 5 Healthy Snacks You Can Enjoy Guilt-Free
A Mediterranean diet include consumption of fruits, vegetables and whole foods. Here are some healthy snacks you can add to your Mediterranean diet.
Mediterranean diet can help you boost heart health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mediterranean diet can help you lose weight
- It can also reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes
- This diet also focuses on the consumption of olive oil
A Mediterranean diet focuses on the consumption of traditional foods. It allows you to consume more vegetables, fruits and whole foods. The Mediterranean diet eliminates highly processed foods, refined grains, added sugar and trans fat. There are multiple health benefits of following this diet including weight loss. Another notable health benefit of following a Mediterranean diet is better heart health. Not just the main meals, it is also important to choose healthy snacks too for maximum benefits. If you are wondering what to choose and avoid, here are some healthy snacking options you must try.
Healthy snacks for Mediterranean diet
1. Nuts
Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients. Adding a handful of nuts to your diet can keep you full for longer. Whenever you experience those hunger pangs, you can simply eat a handful of nuts. Nuts are high in calories, so consume these in moderation.
2. Fruits
Fresh fruits are loaded with essential nutrients. Experts and nutritionists recommend adding the goodness of season fruits to your diet. So, grab a bowl of fresh seasonal fruits daily.
3. Veggie sticks
Vegetables contain fibre and many other vital vitamins and minerals. Fibre helps in weight loss as it suppresses hunger. You can choose some crunchy vegetables and eat these as a snack with homemade hummus.
4. Apple slices with almond butter
Apple can help in weight loss, boost heart health and promote better gut health. Combining apples with almond butter will help add several other nutrients to this snack. Almond butter can offer you vitamin E and healthy fats.
5. Yogurt
Yogurt is a probiotic that can boost gut health. Probiotics boost the levels of good bacteria in the gut. You can have a cup of yogurt topped with fresh/dried fruits, nuts and seeds.
