Take A Look At Nutritionist's High-Protein Nutrient-Packed Meal
Nutritionist Sonakshi Joshi shares with us a delicious and nutritious lunch recipe that's perfect for a quick and easy meal.
A balanced diet and nutritious meal are essential for maintaining overall health and well-being. Eating a variety of foods provides the body with the necessary nutrients, vitamins, and minerals to function properly. Nutritionist Sonakshi Joshi has shared with us a delicious and nutritious lunch recipe that's perfect for a quick and easy meal. This recipe combines the goodness of lemon rice, pan-seared paneer, stir-fried veggies and a refreshing yoghurt mint coriander dip. “You have to try this. This is so a delicious, balanced, nutritious, vegetarian and easy high protein meal,” she says in her recent video on Instagram.
In the caption, she listed the ingredients:
For vegetables stir fry
- Garlic
- Spring onions
- Broccoli
- Mushrooms
- Pepper
- Green Beans
- Any other vegetables of your choice
- Salt and pepper to taste
For Lemon Rice
- 1/2 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)
- Chana dal (split chickpeas)
- Mustard seeds
- Red chillies
- Green chillies
- Cooked rice
- Turmeric
- Salt
- Roasted peanuts
- Lemon juice
First, the nutritionist takes a pan and melts a bit of butter, then adds paneer slices. She cooks them on both sides, seasoning with pepper, chilli flakes, and other spices of choice. After frying for 5 minutes, the paneer is ready.
For the vegetables, she heats a little oil and adds garlic, onions, mushrooms, or any favourite vegetables. She season them with salt, pepper, chilli flakes, and soy sauce, cooking on high heat until they are done.
For the rice, she melts ghee in a pan and adds mustard seeds, chana dal, chilli flakes, red and green chillies, salt, turmeric, roasted peanuts and a generous amount of lemon juice.
For the creamy dip, she mixes mint, coriander, and green chilli paste into yoghurt.
She assembles everything on a plate, creating a “nutritious meal.”
Would you try this recipe? Let us know.
