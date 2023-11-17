Lungs: Yoga Asanas To Improve Oxygen Levels In The Body
Below we share yoga poses that can boost oxygen levels in the body and how share step-by-step on how to perform them.
Pranayamas focus on deep inhalations and exhalations which increases oxygen intake
Maintaining high oxygen levels in the body is important because oxygen is essential for the proper functioning of every cell, tissue, and organ. Oxygen plays a crucial role in producing energy, supporting brain function, promoting healthy circulation, and maintaining overall physical and mental well-being. Specific breathing practices called pranayama can indeed help improve oxygenation.
Various pranayamas focus on deep inhalations and exhalations, increasing oxygen intake and circulation. Additionally, the physical asanas in yoga also promote lung health and can indirectly boost oxygen levels by improving respiratory efficiency. Read on as we share yoga poses that can boost oxygen levels in the body and how share step-by-step on how to perform them.
4 Yoga asanas that can help boost oxygen levels in the body:
1. Anulom Vilom
- Sit comfortably in a cross-legged or any seated position with your spine straight.
- Close your eyes and relax your whole body.
- Place your left hand on your left knee, palm open upward, and form a mudra (hand gesture) with your right hand.
- Fold the index and middle fingers toward the palm. Keep the ring and little fingers extended.
- Begin by closing your right nostril with your right thumb and inhale deeply through your left nostril.
- Close your left nostril with your ring and little fingers after inhaling, and then release the thumb from your right nostril.
- Exhale deeply through your right nostril.
- Inhale through your right nostril, close it with your thumb, and exhale through your left nostril.
- This completes one round. Repeat this cycle for 5-10 minutes, focusing on slow, steady breaths.
2. Nadi Shodhan
- Sit in a comfortable pose, close your eyes, and relax your body.
- With your right-hand thumb, close your right nostril.
- Inhale deeply through your left nostril and then close it with your ring and little fingers.
- Release your thumb from the right nostril and exhale through it.
- Inhale through your right nostril, close it, and exhale through your left nostril.
- This completes one round. Repeat this cycle for 5-10 minutes, focusing on smooth, controlled breaths.
3. Bhastrika
- Sit in a comfortable position, keeping your spine straight.
- Place your hands on your knees or rest them in your lap.
- Take a deep inhalation through both nostrils, filling your lungs.
- Exhale forcefully through both nostrils, contracting your abdominal muscles.
- Continue this pattern of rapid and forceful inhalation and exhalation for 1-2 minutes.
- Rest for a few moments with normal breathing and then repeat for another 1-2 rounds.
4. Surya Bhedana
- Sit in a comfortable position with your back straight.
- Close your eyes and relax your body.
- Using your right-hand thumb, close your left nostril and inhale deeply through your right nostril.
- Close your right nostril with your right hand's ring and little fingers, then exhale slowly through your left nostril.
- Continue alternating, closing and opening nostrils, breathing in through the right nostril and out through the left.
- Repeat this cycle for 5-10 minutes, focusing on long, slow breaths.
Remember, it's essential to start slowly and gradually increase the duration and intensity of each breath exercise over time. Also, maintain a steady and relaxed rhythm throughout the practice. You are also recommended to consult with a healthcare professional and a qualified yoga instructor before starting any new exercise or breathing techniques.
