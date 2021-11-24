Having Trouble Staying Asleep At Night? Luke Coutinho Tells You How To Sleep Better
Luke Coutinho outlines the factors that can interfere with a good night’s sleep shares tips to overcome those.
Luke Coutinho: Sleep is incredibly important for sound health
Maintaining sleep hygiene is imperative for the overall growth of the body. While you focus on proper diet, clean eating habits, and exercising regularly, you shouldn't miss out on the sleep parametre. Proper sleep makes a person feel refreshed and gives the energy and motivation to function actively throughout the day. In other words, if you want to optimise your health and brain function throughout the day, getting a good night's sleep is one of the most essential things you can do. In an Instagram post, Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho listed a few tips to ensure that a person sleeps better at night.
Luke captioned the post, “Deep sleep is medicine, use it well. It is while the body and mind are in a state of complete rest can real recovery and healing happen. Deep sleep helps you balance hormones, train the immune system, lower inflammation, rest your muscles and joints, it's a natural way of detoxification. So magical.”
These are the tips Luke Coutinho shared to help a person sleep better at night:
1) Put your mobile phones and screens off at least 1 hour before bed.
2) Have early dinner, digest it and then sleep.
3) Exercise during the day.
4) Meditate or pray – disconnect the mind before sleeping.
5) Read a book, write a journal, practice gratitude.
6) Have chamomile tea an hour before bed.
7) Have nutmeg/turmeric milk.
8) Opt for light dinners, protein and fat-rich, low carb diet.
9) Avoid having raw vegetables at night.
10) Go to bed at the same time every day.
11) If you can't sleep, don't just get up and put on your screens again.
12) Finish up all liquids an hour before bed so you don't disturb your sleep to urinate.
13) Expose your eyes to morning sunlight and evening sky every day.
Here's the post:
Even in the past, Luke Coutinho has shared tips on the importance of deep sleep. Some time ago, he said that the most powerful drug for brain health was sleep. He stated that a person needed to get good and quality sleep. Luke said that deep sleep was an effective solution to prevent Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, cognitive brain disorders, and memory issues. Read more about Luke's tips on sleep here.
So, if you follow a healthy lifestyle but never bothered about your sleep before, it's time to bring about a change and sleep better and deep daily.
