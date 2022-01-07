Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Tells You Why Mulethi Is An Excellent Winter Superfood
The nutritionist recently posted a video sharing the importance of winter superfood Mulethi also known as Licorice and its many health benefits.
Mulethi is a superfood with many health benefits
With the temperature dipping in various parts of the country and the beginning of a new year, most of us are focussing on remaining healthy. And, one of the best things to do is add climate-appropriate food to your diet. Mulethi happens to be one such winter superfood that carries a wide range of health benefits. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra spoke about the same in her latest Instagram Reels dedicated to mulethi also known as licorice. She captioned the post saying, "Some spices and herbs from our grandmothers' trove are so precious that till date they are used in our kitchens. One such spice is mulethi."
Lovneet Batra shared the following six benefits of mulethi:
1) Cures cold and cough
Mulethi is known to be very beneficial when it comes to curing colds and coughs. Lovneet stated, “Mulethi is very beneficial for curing coughs and colds especially the dry cough and asthma-related symptoms in winters because it's a natural bronchodilator.”
2) Reduces PCOD or PCOS symptoms
As per the nutritionist, mulethi can also help reduce the symptoms of PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) or PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), a health condition that affects women across the world and brings with a host of issues such as irregular periods, weight gain, hair loss and insulin resistance.
3) Managing menstrual cramps
Women often have a hard time carrying out their day-to-day activities because of cramps during their menstrual period. It is said that mulethi helps in managing menstrual cramps.
4) Prevents gastric and peptic ulcers
Mulethi helps in preventing gastric and peptic ulcers, thereby making it a perfect addition to one's diet.
5) Helps in reducing stress
Mulethi, as per Lovneet Batra, also helps in managing stress.
6) Helps in reducing hyperpigmentation in the skin
If you want healthy glowing skin and reduce any signs of hyperpigmentation, mulethi is a worthy addition to your routine.
How to consume mulethi?
Lovneet Batra suggested that you can have mulethi by taking 3-4 inch pieces of it and boiling it in water. "Have it on empty stomach in the morning and feel the difference," she said in the caption.
Take a look:
So, here's one superfood that you can add to your diet for better health.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
