Your Pre-Workout Meal Depends On These 3 Factors, Says Expert
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra talks about getting the right nutrients before a workout and how a pre workout depends upon these factors.
Pre-workout meals prevent the body from getting tired quickly
There has been a lot of discussion about pre-workout meals. We all are well aware that the food we consume before a workout supplies energy to the body which in turn, helps us perform better. Pre-workout meals prevent the body from getting tired quickly and also support the recovery process. So, while you know that pre-workout meals are important, you should also know what exactly needs to be consumed before exercising. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared her insight on this in an Instagram video. She spoke about the right kind of pre-workout meal.
In the caption, Lovneet mentioned, “Fueling your body with the right nutrients prior to exercise will give you the energy and strength you need to perform better.”
Your pre-workout meal usually depends on the following three factors:
1) The type of workout you are doing
2) Workout intensity
3) Workout duration
Further, Lovneet stated that besides this, it's also a personal choice because different people consume various kinds of pre-workout meals.
Let's break it down to understand it better – endurance vs weight training.
1) Endurance
Endurance exercises include activities that intend to increase your breathing and heart rate. Some of the common ones in this category are walking, jogging, swimming, biking and jumping rope. So, if you are planning to go for any of the above activities, the right way to fuel yourself is to take easy-to-digest carbs. They will power you up without weighing you down, Lovneet added.
You can have the following food items before endurance training:
Coconut water: You can certainly have coconut water before an endurance exercise. However, make sure you have it an hour or at least 45 mins before your workout.
Banana: Yes, if you are someone who feels really hungry before the workout ritual, you can have a banana.
If, in case, you are having solid food (proper lunch or dinner) before the workout, have it at least an hour prior to your workout. The gap in between is very important.
2) Weight training
Weight training exercises include push-ups, chest ups, pull-ups, dead-lift and more such activities. You certainly need an extra boost of energy before you get started with such a kind of workout.
So, what can you eat? For weight training, you can try to use MCT (medium chain triglycerides) either from coconut oil or ghee (1 tablespoon) in black coffee for that pre-workout fuel.
Take a look at Lovneet Batra's video here:
Though pre-workout meals are very important, keep one thing in mind —you need to try a pre-workout meal for some time to understand if it's working for you.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.