ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Your Pre-Workout Meal Depends On These 3 Factors, Says Expert

Your Pre-Workout Meal Depends On These 3 Factors, Says Expert

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra talks about getting the right nutrients before a workout and how a pre workout depends upon these factors.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Feb 18, 2022 09:51 IST
4-Min Read
Your Pre-Workout Meal Depends On These 3 Factors, Says Expert

Pre-workout meals prevent the body from getting tired quickly

There has been a lot of discussion about pre-workout meals. We all are well aware that the food we consume before a workout supplies energy to the body which in turn, helps us perform better. Pre-workout meals prevent the body from getting tired quickly and also support the recovery process. So, while you know that pre-workout meals are important, you should also know what exactly needs to be consumed before exercising. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared her insight on this in an Instagram video. She spoke about the right kind of pre-workout meal.

In the caption, Lovneet mentioned, “Fueling your body with the right nutrients prior to exercise will give you the energy and strength you need to perform better.”

Your pre-workout meal usually depends on the following three factors:


RELATED STORIES
related

Reducing Inflammation To Fighting Cancer Cells, Grapes Have Many Health Benefits; Says Expert

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra outlines the many benefits of grapes and the nutritious properties they carry.

related

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Highlights The Multiple Health Benefits Of Brinjal

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the main 5 health benefits of eating brinjals or eggplant.

1) The type of workout you are doing

2) Workout intensity

3) Workout duration

Further, Lovneet stated that besides this, it's also a personal choice because different people consume various kinds of pre-workout meals.

Let's break it down to understand it better – endurance vs weight training.

1) Endurance

Endurance exercises include activities that intend to increase your breathing and heart rate. Some of the common ones in this category are walking, jogging, swimming, biking and jumping rope. So, if you are planning to go for any of the above activities, the right way to fuel yourself is to take easy-to-digest carbs. They will power you up without weighing you down, Lovneet added.

You can have the following food items before endurance training:

Coconut water: You can certainly have coconut water before an endurance exercise. However, make sure you have it an hour or at least 45 mins before your workout.

Banana: Yes, if you are someone who feels really hungry before the workout ritual, you can have a banana.

If, in case, you are having solid food (proper lunch or dinner) before the workout, have it at least an hour prior to your workout. The gap in between is very important.

2) Weight training

Weight training exercises include push-ups, chest ups, pull-ups, dead-lift and more such activities. You certainly need an extra boost of energy before you get started with such a kind of workout.

So, what can you eat? For weight training, you can try to use MCT (medium chain triglycerides) either from coconut oil or ghee (1 tablespoon) in black coffee for that pre-workout fuel.

Take a look at Lovneet Batra's video here:

Though pre-workout meals are very important, keep one thing in mind —you need to try a pre-workout meal for some time to understand if it's working for you.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Winning over Epilepsy - Making Lives Easy

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases